DOTr conducts probing flight at Bukidnon airport’s runway

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) has taken another major step toward the opening of the Bukidnon Airport following the successful conduct of a probing flight at its runway, led by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Banoy Lopez last Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The test flight was carried out to evaluate runway conditions and ensure that aircraft can land safely and efficiently once the airport becomes operational. The activity is part of the national government’s push to fast-track the completion of the Bukidnon Airport Development Project.

Aside from the runway assessment, Sec. Lopez, along with senior officials from the DOTr, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap), and the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), also inspected key airport facilities, including the passenger terminal building, arrival area, runway extension, cargo facility, and control tower.

“Inutos sa atin ng Pangulo na madaliin na ang konstruksyon ng paliparan dahil malaking bagay ito para sa connectivity at economic benefits ng mga taga-Mindanao. Kagaya ng ginawa natin sa ibang regional airports, moderno na rin itong Bukidnon Airport para mas komportable, accessible at convenient sa ating mga pasahero at turista,” he said.

(The President has instructed us to fast-track the construction of the airport because it is vital for connectivity and the economic benefits of the people of Mindanao. Just like what we did with other regional airports, Bukidnon Airport will also be modernized to make it more comfortable, accessible, and convenient for our passengers and tourists)

The airport project is currently targeted for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026. The officials also identified remaining concerns and explored ways to streamline construction and future airport operations.

The transport chief stressed that the early completion of the airport will bring long-term benefits to Bukidnon, particularly in boosting tourism, improving regional connectivity, and supporting local businesses.

According to Lopez, contractors have been given until November 30, 2026, to complete all airport facilities to allow commercial turboprop flights to begin by December 2026. Jet aircraft operations are projected to follow in the first quarter of 2027.

The DOTr also committed to working closely with the local government of Don Carlos, Bukidnon, to address outstanding issues, including problems on road right-of-way, to prevent delays in the projects.

Once fully operational, the Bukidnon Airport is expected to serve up to 425 passengers at a time and is seen as a key infrastructure project that will help bring economic growth and tourism in the province. LEANDRO ISRAEL M. EVANGELIO, NDDU INTERN