DOTr earmarks add’l P450M to speed up DIA expansion

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported that it will allocate an additional ₱450 million to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) to fast-track the construction and expansion of the Davao International Airport (DIA).

This followed DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez’s visit to the DIA on January 19, 2026, to inspect the three additional chillers installed at the airport.

Lopez also inspected the Airmen Examination Center, which aims to bring Caap’s services closer to its stakeholders in Mindanao.

He likewise checked the progress of the ongoing expansion of the DIA, which is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027. According to the department, construction progress has reached 30 percent.

Quick action

Lopez said Caap and airport authorities acted promptly after concerns were raised regarding the warm temperature inside the terminal.

“Tatlong buwan simula ng huli tayong pumunta rito, mabilis nakuha ng Caap yung chillers para sa airport. Dati ang nirereklamo ng mga pasahero mainit, ngayon nakikita nating komportableng-komportable na ang mga pasahero,” he said.

(Three months since the last time we came here, Caap was able to procure the chillers for the airport quickly. Before, passengers were complaining about the heat; now we can see that passengers are already very comfortable.)

Earlier, the DOTr and Caap installed three additional chillers in the arrival area of the DIA to improve passenger comfort.

The installation followed an inspection by Lopez in October 2024, during which he noted excessive heat inside the terminal caused by a malfunctioning chiller.

DIA expansion

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development-Davao Region (DepDev-Davao) reported that the expansion of the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at DIA is already at 27.89 percent as of January 8, 2026.

The project costs approximately ₱649,996,250.33 and will expand the PTB’s floor area by 48 percent, from its previous 17,500 square meters to 25,910 square meters, increasing the seating capacity to 1,500.

Caap announced that the expansion of DIA’s PTB is expected to be completed by December 2026.

In early 2023, DIA completed renovations of its north wing. The DOTr had earlier allocated ₱1.07 billion for overall airport upgrades, including the PTB’s rehabilitation and expansion starting in 2024. RGP