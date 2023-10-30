Double gold medalist Henry Lopez says of the 4th Asian Para Games

ARENA grand master (AGM) Henry Roger Lopez of Panabo City, who clinched two gold medals and two silvers for Team Philippines, said the recently-concluded 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China presented the most formidable challenge for the men's PI (physically impaired) para chess team.

Lopez revealed that his teammate, Fide master (FM) Sander Severino, suffered an injury in an accident just a month before the games, fracturing his foot. Another teammate, AGM Jasper Rom, experienced a tragic loss, as both of his parents passed away within days of each other. Rom had to return to Cebu City from Hangzhou to pay his respects, only to fly back to China to compete, missing the funeral of his parents.

Reflecting on Rom's resilience, Lopez said in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao, "It's very tough emotionally being in that situation. I know because I lost my dad 10 years ago, yet, he overcame it, and never did I hear him complain."

Lopez clinched the men's PI rapid chess gold by tallying six points while Iran's Abolfazi Kazemiyan (5.5 points) bagged the silver and Indonesia's international master (IM) Tirto (5.0) got the bronze.

Lopez and his teammates Severino (4.5) and Rom (4.5) totaled 15 points to retain their men's PI rapid chess team title. The trio first won an Asian Para Games gold in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018.

The former Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) varsity chess scholar also copped a standard silver while their men's P1 team also pocketed a silver.

Acknowledging the heightened competition, Lopez noted, "Our opponents are getting tougher with the entry of Iran in our category but we still made it through. My being the champion in these Asian Para Games is the product of our long preparation."

He also said that they started training online in July and then had their training camp in August at the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) Quezon City.

He added, "My good form also contributed a lot. I'm thankful that I was able to sustain it to the last day. I dedicate my gold medal to the country, to my family, to the PWD [persons with disabilities] sector. I'm inspired by the people who believe in us that we can make it no matter what."

He also cited his family and his girlfriend inspired him to do his best.

He thanked Rep. Alan Dujali, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), NPC-Philspada, head coach James Infiesto and the coaching staff, NCDA executive director Don Fradejas, and teammates for their support.

Infiesto, in a separate chat, said: "Everything that we achieved is all about hard work and prayer. Every round after we pray, we shout the name of our country to remind ourselves na ang laban namin ay para sa bayan (we are playing for the country)."

Lopez defeated Rom in the final match of the 26-player, seven-round Swiss System format competition.

He said he only applied what he trained and his win depended on the result of the game between Iran and Indonesia, who drew their match. Thus, Lopez became the solo leader to annex the crown.

By virtue of Republic Act (RA) No. 10699, known as the "Expanded Coverage of Incentives for National Athletes and Coaches," an Asian Para Games individual gold is worth a P1 million cash incentive, a silver is equivalent to P500,000, and a bronze is good for P200,000.

For his individual gold and silver, Lopez is set to receive P1.5 million from the national government through the Philippine Sports Commission. For the team gold, he will receive one-third of the P1 million cash bonus and another one-third of the P500,000 cash incentive for the silver. The team cash incentives will be split among the three players.

Should President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. double the incentives, Lopez's earnings will increase.

Buying a new house will no longer be in his plan as he already bought a house from his incentives during the Jakarta Asian Para Games.

Despite this windfall, Lopez intends to follow the advice of former PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez, planning to invest wisely for the future.

"`Save it for the rainy days,' as I remember former PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez told the athletes last 2018. I'll put some investment like the MP2 of Pag-Ibig," Lopez added. MLSA