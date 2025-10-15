‘Doublet quakes’ affect nearly 115K learners in Davao Region

THE Department of Education–Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) reported that 114,820 learners across the region were affected by the twin earthquakes that struck Mindanao last week.

DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo said during a press briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, that the 7.4 and 6.8 magnitude earthquakes damaged thousands of classrooms and left 215 students injured.

Most of the affected learners are from Davao de Oro (45,718), followed by Davao Oriental (16,177), Tagum City (16,156), Davao City (8,369), and Panabo City (8,518). Smaller numbers were reported in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Digos City, Mati City, and the Island Garden City of Samal.

Atillo said the regional office recorded 3,806 classrooms with minor damage, 787 with major damage, and 918 that were destroyed. The quakes also damaged 4,133 chairs, 3,653 learning materials, and 1,036 IT equipment.

“Our long-term solution is to construct new classrooms, especially where buildings are no longer usable,” Atillo said. “But that will take time and will depend on available space within school grounds.”

As an immediate measure, he said DepEd-Davao will set up temporary learning spaces and use alternative learning modalities such as modular or online learning to keep classes going.

“We still have to double-check our buildings. We will never allow anyone to return to face-to-face classes without the structures being cleared for safety,” Atillo stressed.

As of Oct. 15, DepEd-Davao has validated 649 affected schools, while 717 others are still undergoing assessment. The inspection teams include personnel from DepEd, local governments, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and volunteers from the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE).

Atillo said the department needs more people to conduct the Rapid Damage Needs Assessment, including Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) coordinators, engineers, and partner volunteers.

He added that several schools have yet to resume normal operations. Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental are implementing blended learning, while Davao del Sur fully resumed face-to-face classes on Oct. 13. Samal and Tagum City reopened their campuses on Oct. 14, while other areas like Davao City and Panabo remain on blended setups.

Private schools, he said, have the discretion to decide whether to continue with in-person or blended learning.

Atillo noted that lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic have prepared DepEd for blended instruction. He urged parents to let children complete their modules independently “to encourage actual learning.”

He said full face-to-face classes will only resume once all classrooms are certified safe.

DepEd-Davao is also accepting donations for affected teachers and learners. Needed items include food, drinking water, hygiene kits, medicines, tents, learning and teachers’ kits, and materials for psychosocial support and mental health services. RGP