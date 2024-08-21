DPWH-11 JOs, CoS workers to get SSS coverage

THE Department of Public Works and Highways Region XI (DPWH-XI) and the Social Security System- Davao (SSS Davao) have inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) that will provide social security coverage to DPWH-XI’s Job Order (JO)and Contact-of-Service (COS) personnel.

According to SSS Vice President for Mindanao South 1 Division Mary Ellen Estoque, the partnership will provide SSS coverage to the nearly 900 JOs and COS personnel in the DPWH-11 under the KaSSSangga Collect Program.

“Under this program, the DPWH shall collect and remit their contributions to the SSS through a salary deduction scheme to ensure active membership of their JO and COS workers and allow them to avail of SSS benefits and loan privileges,” Estoque said.

She said, “Under the agreement, the agency’s JOs and COS workers will be classified as self-employed SSS members.”

The DPWH-11 JO and COS workers can also get benefits from the Employees Compensation Program for work-related injury, sickness, disability, or death as self-employed members.

Estoque urged the other regular employees of the DPWH-11 who were previously SSS members to continue their SSS membership by paying their contributions as voluntary members.

“They (DPWH-11 regular personnel) can also be part of the salary deduction arrangement under the program to regain their active SSS membership and receive benefits from the SSS and the GSIS. SSS guarantees a stable future for all Filipino workers through social security protection.” Estoque said.

The MOA was also signed by DPWH-11 Regional Director Juby B. Cordon, DPWH 11 administrative division chief Charlie S. Maravilla (left), and SSS Davao Branch head Alnora Y Presbitero. PIA DAVAO