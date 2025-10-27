DPWH bares 4–5 month rehab plan for landslide-hit BuDa Road

FOLLOWING the massive landslide that disrupted the vital link between Northern Mindanao and the Davao Region, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has unveiled a detour and rehabilitation plan for the damaged Bukidnon-Davao (BuDa) Road to ensure continued connectivity and public safety.

The plan was presented during a coordination meeting held on October 23, 2025, in Barangay Libertad, Quezon, Bukidnon, attended by DPWH officials, local government representatives, and engineers involved in the rehabilitation project.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon earlier announced that the detour construction is expected to take four to five months, while soil and rock testing will be conducted for two months to ensure long-term road stability. He emphasized that the department’s priority is to reopen the road safely without compromising structural integrity. DPWH-NorMin Director Engr. Lilibeth Aparecio said that the project will proceed in phases — beginning with geotechnical testing, followed by three months of construction in close coordination with the local government unit (LGU). She also confirmed that a temporary route for residents and light vehicles will be opened to ease mobility while major works are underway.

Aparecio said that safety must come first and the terrain remains unstable and need a precise engineering data to prevent further incidents.

Quezon Mayor Poling Lorenzo expressed gratitude to DPWH for its immediate response but appealed for consideration of the economic and logistical impact of the prolonged closure on residents, traders, and transport operators.

The significance of the BuDa Road

The Bukidnon–Davao Road, commonly known as BuDa, is one of Mindanao’s most important trade and transport corridors, linking Cagayan de Oro and Davao City. The closure has caused rising transport costs and delays in agricultural deliveries, disrupting the supply chain between Northern and Southern Mindanao.

The DPWH–Northern Mindanao declared the BuDa Road, particularly along Overview, Palacapao, Quezon, temporarily closed to all types of vehicles following a major road collapse on October 18, 2025. The affected portion suffered severe structural damage due to continuous rainfall and ground movement, prompting the immediate suspension of traffic flow in both directions.

Detour, recovery, and impact

Motorists have since been advised to use alternative routes, including the Cagayan de Oro–Tagum route via Junction Sayre Highway–Valencia City–Kapalong–Talaingod–Valencia Road for light vehicles, and the Maramag–Davao route via Junction Bukidnon–Davao City Road through Carmen–Kabacan–Kidapawan–Digos–Davao. Traffic enforcers, DPWH personnel, and local authorities have installed barriers and signages to prevent congestion and ensure safety along these detour roads.

The landslide, however, not only damaged infrastructure but also claimed lives. After nearly a week of search and retrieval operations, rescuers recovered the bodies of Ely and Thelma Ubatay, a couple who had once survived a deadly landslide in 2024 but tragically perished in this year’s collapse. Authorities said the couple, residents of Kitaotao, Bukidnon, were on their way home from the Quezon Central Market when the landslide struck. Their bodies were found hugging each other, a heartbreaking discovery that moved rescuers and volunteers who had been digging through tons of soil and debris for days. The Ubatays’ small vehicle, a “bao-bao” three-wheeler, was recovered beneath tons of mud with the help of search dogs from the 403rd Brigade and 10th Infantry Division.

DPWH officials have vowed not only to repair the damaged section but also to implement long-term slope protection and drainage systems to minimize future landslide risks. Engr. Aparecio noted that several areas along the Bukidnon–Davao stretch are landslide-prone due to steep terrain and soft soil composition. The DPWH is also considering additional retaining structures, soil nailing systems, and slope stabilization measures in collaboration with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and local disaster councils.

The BuDa Road collapse comes amid heightened national attention on infrastructure integrity and corruption issues surrounding public works and flood control projects.

Recent reports have linked several national and local officials to overpriced or substandard infrastructure programs, including those in Mindanao’s highland regions. These scandals have intensified calls for transparent audits and stricter monitoring of government projects, particularly those implemented in disaster-prone areas.

DPWH Secretary Dizon previously pledged to review all major projects in geohazard zones to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The incident has also reignited public outrage over corruption in national infrastructure projects, particularly the recent billion flood-control scandal that implicated several politicians, including Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co and other lawmakers accused of inserting billions into questionable allocations. Investigations have revealed instances of overpricing, ghost projects, and poor construction quality, raising questions about accountability and the misuse of taxpayer money.

While DPWH teams continue testing and clearing the damaged area, local residents, traders, and commuters await the reopening of a road that has long symbolized Mindanao’s inter-regional unity and resilience. DEF