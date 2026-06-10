DPWH: Bucana Bridge safe after 7.8 Mindanao quake

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said that the Bucana Bridge in Davao City remains safe despite sustaining minor damage after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

He said the damage at the Bucana Bridge would be repaired in three to five days, as assured by the engineers and contractors. He also said that the bridge remains operational.

"Sa expansion joint medyo nagkaproblema lang ng konti pero within three days to five days so minor yan siya so walang problema yung bridge (There was a minor issue with the expansion joint, but it is expected to be fixed within three to five days. It is a minor matter, and the bridge itself is not affected)," he said on June 9, 2026.

He explained that the damage is not structural and that the important parts of the bridge remain intact. He added that the bridge remains safe and that there would be no closure of the infrastructure, as well as major roads in the city.

John Christian Gaden, project engineer of the Bucana Bridge, said the bridge is intact and that its bearings acted as absorbers of the vibrations during the earthquake. He said that the expansion joints of the bridge moved according to their intended design.

"Ang nangyari lang may mga parts na may minor structure, yun yung nagkaroon ng minor damage, according sa contractor in three to a week we will finish all the repairs here sa taas (What happened is, there are parts that have minor structures, those were the only ones that sustained minor damage. According to the contractor, all repair work in this area is expected to be completed within three days to a week)," he said in a media interview.

Gaden said that the bearings of the bridge did their part during the earthquake. However, both approaches of the bridge sustained minor damage, hence the need to repair parts of the sidewalks. He added that there would be no repairs on the actual road of the bridge.

Dizon inspected the infrastructure after it sustained minor damage following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, 2026.

He said the DPWH had already checked other infrastructures, such as bridges and roads, in Davao City and that all of them are safe.

He added that the areas they prioritized in the Davao Region are the schools in Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Sur.

The Bucana Bridge, also known as the Davao River Bridge, which is part of the Davao City Coastal Road, is implemented by the Unified Project Management Office-Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC) and funded through a P3.126-billion Official Development Assistance grant from China.

Construction began in November 2023. The bridge is a four-lane, six-span extradosed structure stretching 480.20 meters, with an additional 1,340 meters of approach roads.

Meanwhile, Dizon said that through the directive of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., national agencies would ensure that the Davao Region, as well as other areas affected by the earthquake, would be given assistance.

He said the president assured that there would be enough funding needed for their rehabilitation. However, he said that they are still awaiting the total cost of the damages.

He added that the DPWH is mobilizing equipment and personnel from public and private offices to act on the damages immediately.

Dizon revealed that to address the needs of the community, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gachalian, Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara, and Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Ted Herbosa were directed to check schools and hospitals in the affected areas. RGP