DPWH chief vows Talomo Dike fixes

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon revealed that the agency will raise the height of the dike along the Talomo River after finding that some sections are about 2 meters lower than others.

"Kung ano yung level ng taas ng mga gabion doon ituloy-tuloy na para tumaas na ito kasi yung mga matataas doon, ang sabi ng mga tao, may pumasok pa rin na tubig pero hindi kasing grabe," he said, referring to the gabions in the farther area, which are longer.

(The gabions should be raised continuously to match the height of the existing higher sections. According to the local residents, water still entered through those higher areas, but the flooding was not as severe.)

He said that severe flooding already happened in 2019, but since then, no changes have been made, and the dike’s height was not improved, which made him upset.

He said that he already asked the local DPWH officials why the project was not continued when funding for Davao City had reached billions.

The secretary said that he had already mandated his regional personnel to start the clearing operations and increase the height of the dike starting the following day since the weather is unpredictable and to prevent heavy flooding from happening. He said that they would undertake emergency procurement since the incident that occurred in Barangay Talomo Proper was a natural disaster. This way, they could access the Quick Response Fund (QRF) from the Disaster Fund.

He also revealed that there had been no dredging conducted along the Talomo River for more than 10 years.

He said the continuous flow of the river from the uplands had caused the river level to rise, resulting in overflow affecting nearby communities.

He said that during the flooding, there was no rain in the lowlands, only in the uplands. Hence, there needs to be a primary control measure, such as dams or a detention basin, so that water would not rush down to the lowlands. He admitted that this would take a long time and require allocated funding.

Dizon said that this type of situation, wherein communities have been affected by flooding due to poor infrastructure, is upsetting, citing that had it been the concerned officials’ own families in a similar situation, they would immediately address the problem.

Dizon also held local and national leaders accountable for the uneven dike, which he said had remained in that condition since 2019. He said an investigation is needed to determine why the dike was built or left in such a state.

Dizon said raising the height of the dike and conducting dredging would help prevent severe flooding in the lowlands, even during heavy downpours in the upland areas.

The DPWH chhief visited Sitio San Juan Village in Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City, on July 29, 2026, after heavy flooding devastated the community on July 24. He said that he was instructed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to inspect the damage in the area and promised that they would provide the necessary funding for the repairs and rehabilitation.

Residents sentiments

Many residents of Barangay Talomo Proper were caught off guard as floodwaters rushed from the Talomo River, raising water level to over two meters on the night of July 24, 2026.

Five days after the flooding, 60-year-old Rolando Derramas was still clearing some of the mud that the flood had left behind in his home. He said that with the visit of the DPWH to their area, they hoped the agency would increase the height of the dike and provide better access points for residents.

“Tigum-tigom nato para mabuhi ta mahurot lang sa isa ka bahaan lang, bisan amoa ganing tindahan hurot oh, nasulod na (We work hard and save little by little just to make a living, and then everything is wiped out by a single flood. Even our store was completely flooded),” he said.

Derramas said they were still able to save some of their belongings, but some of his household appliances, such as the freezer and the refrigerator, were damaged by the flood. He also hopes that the government will provide cash assistance to the affected families.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Ivy Opong, whose photo went viral, was with her daughter and her pregnant sister-in-law on the roof of their home due to the rising floodwaters, during the incident.

Opong emotionally shared how the experience had brought trauma not only to her child but also to her and her sister-in-law.

“Among nabati na trauma sakit, dili pa siya makuan, akoang anak trauma pud, first time to niya nakaagi sa atop, nakatulog sa atop, sige siya’g hilak unsa nani murag swimming pool daw,” she said.

(The trauma and pain we experienced are still with us, we haven't been able to move past them. My child is also traumatized. It was the first time they had to climb onto the roof and sleep there. They kept crying, saying, 'What's happening? It looks like a swimming pool’.)

She said that the dike should be raised to prevent the river from overflowing and to ensure that calamities like the one they experienced would never happen again.

Affected Communities

As heavy rains were experienced in the uplands of Davao City, the lowlands faced severe flooding that affected multiple families in Barangay Talomo Proper.

In a report by the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) as of 11 a.m. on July 25, 2026, which remained the latest update as of press time, the number of affected families had reached 214, or 928 individuals, in three barangays in the city.

Of that number, 74 families were displaced and temporarily housed in six evacuation centers. About 34 families are staying at the Royal Valley Barangay Gym, 26 at the Los Amigos Evacuation Center, seven at Talomo Central Elementary School, six families at Talomo National High School, and one family at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Evacuation Center.

The department reported that it had pre-positioned 177,214 family food packs, relief supplies worth over P154.2 million, and P2.94 million in standby funds.

DSWD is continuously coordinating with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on the number of affected families, as the CSWDO is validating the data of those affected by the flooding. RGP