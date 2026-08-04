DPWH-Davao conducts dredging operations along Talomo River

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) reported that dredging operations are ongoing along the Talomo River near Bailey Bridge.

“Tumong niini ang pagtangtang sa natapok nga balas, lapok, ug uban pang mga materyales nga makababag sa dagan sa tubig aron mamenosan ang posibilidad sa pagbaha, hilabi na sa panahon sa kusog nga pag-ulan,” DPWH stated on its Facebook page on July 31, 2026 .

(This involves removing accumulated sand, silt, and other materials that obstruct the flow of water to reduce the risk of flooding, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.)

DPWH said that dredging along the Talomo River is part of the department's flood mitigation efforts in Davao City following the heavy flooding that occurred in the area.

The dredging is in line with the directive of DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon to immediately implement the necessary actions to expedite the response in the affected areas and protect the communities.

Earlier, the DPWH chief visited Sitio San Juan Village in Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City, on July 29, 2026, after heavy flooding devastated the area on July 24. He said he was instructed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to inspect the extent of the damage in the area and promised that they would provide the necessary funding for the repairs and rehabilitation.

Dizon reported that no dredging had been conducted along the Talomo River for more than 10 years, which has caused the flow of water from the uplands into the river to increase, resulting in overflow that affected nearby communities.

The secretary also said that the department would raise the height of the dike along the Talomo River after finding that some sections are about two meters lower than others.

Dizon said that the gabions should be raised continuously to match the height of the existing higher sections. According to some residents, water still entered through the lower gabions, but the flooding was not as severe.

Many residents of Barangay Talomo Proper were caught off guard when floodwaters from the Talomo River rose to more than two meters on the night of July 24, 2026. RGP