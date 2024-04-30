DPWH-Davao to closely collaborate with Davao City gov’t for infra dev't

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has announced plans to enhance coordination with the City Government of Davao for the smooth implementation of infrastructure projects.

Dean Ortiz, spokesperson for DPWH-Davao, addressed the City Council session on Tuesday morning, April 30, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, acknowledging concerns raised by the council regarding infrastructure construction.

He said that they have already collaborated with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and other relevant parties to conduct inspections, with results to be presented at their upcoming traffic management meeting.

“Most of our projects in the city are executed during nighttime to avoid untoward incidents on our project sites. We express our commitment to abide by the ordinance that will be crafted by the City Council regarding the implementation of our projects especially in the city of Davao,” he said.

He said that DPWH-Davao has submitted 23 out of 44 project management plans for 2025 to the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB), with the remaining 21 plans set to proceed soon.

Furthermore, all traffic management plans for projects under the district office of DPWH-Davao have been approved.

Unresolved?

However, Councilor Isidro Ungab raised concerns about unresolved road projects, particularly in the Saloy area, citing a lack of recent activity despite significant investment. He emphasized the importance of completing projects promptly and questioned the delays and equipment usage.

Ungab inquired, “You should be able to project whether the project will be completed or not, so what’s the problem there?”

He also raised concerns about the Davao-Bukidnon road near the Ulas junction, noting that the area has been closed off for an extended period. He also said that only certain sections of the road are accessible for vehicles.

The council has repeatedly requested that at least one lane be opened for traffic, but despite years passing, this issue remains unresolved.

Engr. Peter Roque, the project engineer of the Ulas Viaduct, explained that ongoing construction at the Ulas Viaduct limits road access due to space constraints and safety considerations.

“Ipit man gyud tapos naay mga construction activity (the place is narrow, and there is ongoing construction activity),” he said.

Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain proposed that a single lane should be made available, similar to how construction is managed on Diversion Road, where one lane remains open for vehicles to pass through despite the limited space.

In response, Roque stated that they plan to reopen the road to private vehicles within three months but not to the general public. They will also renew permits for road closures required for construction activities.

He further explained that the budget for the Ulas Viaduct project has been exhausted, with no remaining funds available from the 2023 allocation.

Meanwhile, Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. underscored the importance of proactive planning in case project funding is depleted, especially considering the economic impact and traffic congestion in affected areas.

Regarding discrepancies in data between DPWH-Davao and Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) regarding relocated poles, Councilor Nilo "Small" Abellera, Jr. sought clarification.

Ortiz clarified that some poles belong to DLPC's telecommunications partner, outside DPWH's jurisdiction, and assured efforts to reconcile data for alignment. RGP



