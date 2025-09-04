DPWH-Davao vows swift action on Matina Gravahan dike issue

A SECTION of the Matina Gravahan flood control dike in Davao City collapsed in January 2024 after being left unfinished due to road right-of-way issues, worsening the damage and leaving residents exposed to renewed flood threats even as other flood-control projects advance.

The P84-million dike, completed in early 2023, had initially provided protection to residents who had long endured flooding during heavy rains. However, a part of it collapsed, followed shortly after by floodwaters carrying a large log that slammed into the structure, breaching the wall and rendering it ineffective.

“Nadombol diha nga parte mao nangaliki. Last year sunod-sunod baha, dagko kaayo troso diri paingon nga part mao wala nakaya, nibigay,” said longtime resident Roberto Pandi, recalling how repeated storms and debris destroyed the structure.

(That section got piled up, which caused it to crack. Last year, floods came one after another, and huge logs flowed through this area. That’s why it couldn’t hold and gave way.)

Another resident, Paolo Bilocura, expressed frustration over the timing. “Paghuman ani nga project kumpleto na, pila ka bulan naabtan baha maong naguba (After this project was completed, it only took a few months before flooding hit, which caused the damage.)”

Since the collapse, residents have built a makeshift wooden bridge over the damaged section to cross the area, which they say is dangerous, particularly for the elderly.

“In that part, the concrete collapsed. It’s risky,” said resident Jackilie Aloy, who added that at least two individuals have sustained fractures navigating the unstable crossing.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Davao City District Office filed an emergency funding request for repairs shortly after the damage occurred, but as of September 2025, no funds have been released.

Repairs have been further delayed by a dispute with a nearby property owner who claims their land was used during construction without payment. The landowner is demanding over P3 million and has filed a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman against the DPWH, accusing the agency of neglecting both the unpaid obligation and the stalled repair.

“Walay klaro tong contractor nga kasabot. Ana sila bayaran daw mga na-damage nga property tungod sa ilang pag-construct pero wala namalik. Mao to nasuko si mam, wala na sila paagia diri kay i-repair unta,” said the property caretaker.

(The contractor wasn’t clear. They said they would pay for the properties damaged during their construction, but no compensation was provided. That’s why ma’am got angry and didn’t let them pass through here for the repairs.)

DPWH-Davao spokesperson Dean Ortiz confirmed that the dispute has stalled the project but assured residents that the agency would intervene.

“We will intervene and negotiate with both the landowner and the contractor on how to expedite the repair of the damaged dike,” Ortiz said, noting that the contractor could carry out the repairs under warranty if granted access to the site.

The Matina Gravahan case stands out among other flood-control initiatives in Davao City progress. Rehabilitation of two key sections of the Davao River flood control system in Barangay Mandug, with a combined cost of P241.25 million, is nearing completion, with progress rates at 94 percent and 87 percent. A P49-million revetment along the Lasang River was completed in late 2024, and a P86.84-million project in Calinan was also finalized that year. Meanwhile, the city government has installed new drainage inlets in key road sections in 2025 and allocated P608 million for drainage works in 265 identified flood-prone zones, prioritizing District 1, where Matina Gravahan is located.

The vulnerability of Matina Gravahan residents comes as the Philippine Atmospheric and Geophysical Administration Services (Pagasa) forecasts above-normal rainfall through late 2025 under La Niña conditions, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides in flood-prone communities.

Recent monitoring shows the Davao River Basin water levels remain within normal range, but forecasters warn of rapid changes as the rainy season deepens. Environmental advocates, including the Interface Development Interventions (Idis), have urged city planners to incorporate nature-based solutions, such as wetland restoration and mangrove rehabilitation, to complement grey infrastructure.

The delays also come amid a national investigation into alleged irregularities in over 11,000 flood control projects, with lawmakers scrutinizing unaccounted funds, stalled initiatives, and alleged ghost projects.

For Matina Gravahan residents, who briefly experienced a reprieve from floods after the dike’s completion, the breach has revived old fears. “For a year, wala na mi gibaha. Pero karon balik napud mi sa kahadlok sa una,” one community member said.

(For a year, we haven’t experienced flooding. But now, we’re back to the fear we felt before.)

With flooding looming, residents are urgently appealing for a swift resolution to the land dispute and the immediate release of repair funds, warning that bureaucratic delays and legal battles have left them vulnerable and eroded public trust in infrastructure meant to safeguard their homes and lives.

SunStar Davao is open and waiting for the side of the contractor regarding this issue.