DPWH: Davao’s ₱49.8B budget not solely for flood control

NEWLY surfaced documents from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) show that Davao City received ₱49.8 billion worth of infrastructure projects between 2020 and 2022 — lower than the ₱51-billion figure cited in this week’s House inquiry into alleged anomalous flood-control projects.

The appropriations, detailed in official reports from DPWH-Davao Region and the Davao City District Engineering Office (DCDEO), cover flagship roadworks, bridges, and multipurpose buildings, with only about ₱9.12 billion earmarked specifically for flood-control systems.

₱49.8 billion in three years for a sprawling city

Project data furnished to SunStar Davao and confirmed by DPWH-Davao reveal how funds were allocated to Davao City over three years.

In 2020, the city received ₱17.3 billion, much of it for road networks, flood-control works, and multipurpose buildings.

Flood control alone absorbed more than ₱3 billion, alongside major allocations for the Davao Bypass Road and concreting projects across the city.

In 2021, appropriations increased to ₱19.1 billion, including the single biggest item of the period — the ₱5.5-billion Davao City Coastal Road, designed not only to ease traffic but also to function as a flood-mitigation measure.

Although some lawmakers question why many flood-prone areas remain, only ₱200 million that year was specifically tagged for stand-alone flood-control works, with the rest spread across road and multipurpose infrastructure.

In 2022, allocations dipped to ₱13.3 billion but shifted strongly back to drainage and river defenses, with ₱5.8 billion — the highest annual amount in the three-year span — devoted to flood-control systems.

Remaining funds were allotted for new bridges, road widening, and flyovers.

Combined, these years delivered ₱49,840,729,280 worth of infrastructure to Davao City.

DPWH records also show ₱10.9 billion for the Bypass Road, ₱9.4 billion for general road networks, ₱4.7 billion for flyovers, and ₱3.8 billion for multipurpose buildings — making Davao the country’s single largest recipient of public works funds for that period.

Congress 2024 warnings

Even before this week’s hearing, lawmakers had flagged the size of Davao’s allocations. In 2024, House appropriations chair Elizaldy Co said, “Kung titingnan, dapat wala na pong bahang nangyari sa distrito ng Davao City. And we really want to know later on kung bakit sa ₱51 billion, meron pa ring baha sa Davao City.”

(If you look at it, there should no longer be any flooding in the district of Davao City. And we really want to know later on why, despite the ₱51 billion, there is still flooding in Davao City.)

Co also disclosed that DPWH recommended lowering Davao’s allocation.

“Last year, gusto po ng DPWH, sabi nila, dapat diniet na ang Davao dahil sobra-sobra na ang na-release daw sa Davao. That’s why from ₱13 billion, bumaba po ng ₱4 billion. Then this year, naging ₱1 billion na lang po ang allocation ng district of Davao. Kailangan na rin po ng balancing on the other districts.”

Cabral confirms

The issue resurfaced on September 9, 2025, at a House infrastructure committee inquiry into alleged anomalous flood-control projects.

Manila Rep. Joel Chua asked DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral to confirm the reported ₱51-billion allocation for Davao City.

Initially, Cabral said she had to check records, but when pressed by Vice Chair Terry Ridon — who cited her earlier reported confirmation in 2024 — she gave a categorical statement: “Yes, your honor.”

Pulong’s pushback

Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte denies the existence of ghost projects, stressing that the funds went to visible, functioning infrastructure: “Kung gusto gyud mo mangita ug ghost projects under that ₱51 billion, sige lang, investigate it all. Ipakita ang records, tan-awa ang ground. The truth is there — mga proyekto nga makita, natukod, ug nagamit sa katawhan sa Davao.”

(If you really want to look for ghost projects under that ₱51 billion, go ahead, investigate it all. Show the records, look at the ground. The truth is there — projects that can be seen, built, and used by the people of Davao.)

In a September 10 statement, he added: “Kami mga Davaoeños ay taxpayers din. Dili lang Luzon, dili lang Metro Manila ang nagabayad ug buhis. Apil mi tanan dinhi sa Mindanao. Kung tinuod nga ghost projects ni sila, ipakita natin sa publiko. Pera namin ‘yan. Pera ng bawat Pilipino. Pera ng Dabawenyo.”

(We Davaoeños are taxpayers too. It’s not only Luzon, not only Metro Manila that pays taxes. We here in Mindanao are part of it as well. If these are really ghost projects, let’s show them to the public. That’s our money. That’s the money of every Filipino. That’s the money of the people of Davao.)

He challenged investigators to show evidence on the ground, saying: “Hinahamon ko ang lahat: ipakita ninyo lahat ng budget, ilabas ninyo lahat ng proyekto. Huwag n’yong itago sa papel, ipakita ninyo sa mismong distrito kung meron bang kalsada, tulay, kanal, ospital, o pawang drawing lang.”

Size and budget

Critics often compare Davao City’s ₱51 billion allocation to Metro Manila’s flood-control budget without noting the huge difference in land area and topography.

It can be noted that the entire Metro Manila, with a land area of around 637 square-kilometers has a flood control budget of P52.5 billion for the period 2022-2025, whereas the entire Davao City covers a 2,443.6 square kilometer area, with an infrastructure fund of P49.8 billion covering various infrastructure projects.

Davao City also spans upland and rural zones like Marilog, Toril, Baguio, and Tugbok, where flood control means slope protection, river training, and watershed management — not just drainage pipes and pumping stations as in dense urban centers.

When viewed only through total pesos spent, Davao City’s allocations may look oversized. But also worth noting are its land area, terrain, and the type of works required. DEF