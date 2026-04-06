DPWH starts demolition of old Victoria overpass

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Davao City District Engineering Office, in coordination with the City Engineer’s Office, has begun the partial demolition of a deteriorating pedestrian overpass in front of the old Victoria Plaza along J.P. Laurel Avenue.

Work took place on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, April 2 and 3, 2026, to take advantage of lighter traffic during the holiday break.

Crews carried out demolition from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., temporarily closing portions of the road to remove the structure’s frame, slab, and stairways.

Authorities diverted motorists through the former Victoria Plaza property, which ceased operations on Dec. 31, 2025, after more than 30 years. Demolition inside the mall is also ongoing.

DPWH said it expects additional road closures in the coming days, particularly for the removal of the overpass girders.

SunStar Davao sought comment from DPWH-Davao spokesperson Dean Ortiz but had yet to receive a response as of posting.

The overpass has remained closed for nearly a year, based on notices posted at its stairways. Visible cracks from past earthquakes prompted its earlier shutdown. RGL