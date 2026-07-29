DPWH targets Dacudao drainage completion

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) aims to complete the ₱83 million Dacudao storm drainage project by the end of August, Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon said Wednesday.

Dizon said the project will help reduce street flooding in Davao City. Construction began on April 9, 2025, and the DPWH is fast-tracking the work to meet its target completion date.

“Kapag malaki drainage natin kagaya ng ginagawa natin sa Metro Manila din talagang mababawasan ang baha and hopefully we will finish on time (If we have large drainage systems like what we are doing in Metro Manila, it will really help reduce flooding, and hopefully, we will finish on time),” he said on July 29, 2026.

He said the project has sufficient funding and construction remains on schedule.

Dizon said he visited the site to ensure residents and motorists along Dacudao Road experience minimal inconvenience during the yearlong construction.

He added that the DPWH remains committed to completing the project on time and within budget.

The project is funded with ₱83,059,000 under the 2025 DPWH Infrastructure Program through the General Appropriations Act.

It includes the construction of 290 linear meters of double-barrel drainage, 110 linear meters of additional double-barrel drainage and the cleaning of 200 linear meters of existing lateral drainage.

The DPWH said the project will reduce street flooding, improve road accessibility during heavy rains, and provide safer travel for motorists and pedestrians. It also supports the city's flood master plan and long-term urban development.

Before inspecting the Dacudao drainage project, Dizon visited Sitio San Juan Village in Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, on July 29 following the heavy flooding that hit the community on July 24.

He said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed him to inspect the damage and assess the government's response. RGP