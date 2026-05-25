DPWH to construct Bailey bridge in Callawa

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) said that it is constructing a Bailey bridge in Callawa, Davao City, to restore accessibility in the area after the collapse of the original Callawa Bridge.

“Gihangyo ang publiko nga magmatngon ug mosunod sa mga traffic advisory ug safety measures nga gipatuman sa mga otoridad aron masiguro ang kaluwasan sa tanang motorista ug residente sa maong lugar,” DPWH said on May 25, 2026.

(The public is urged to remain cautious and follow the traffic advisories and safety measures implemented by the authorities to ensure the safety of all motorists and residents in the area.)

The construction of the Bailey bridge will serve as a temporary route for vehicles to reach the community. The department said that the immediate construction of the Bailey bridge is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. so that residents can immediately benefit from it and normal transportation flow in the area can be restored.

Earlier, the Callawa Bridge collapsed due to severe flooding on May 19, 2026, which was caused by the Intertropical Convergent Zone (ITCZ) and Easterlies.

The bridge was part of DPWH’s “Concreting/Widening/Improvement of Bypass Road at Buhangin–Tigatto–Mandug–Callawa–Fatima Road, including Reconstruction of Callawa Bridge and RROW” under Contract ID 17LO-0133.

The project, awarded in 2017 to Premium Megastructures Inc., carried a contract cost of P184.5 million and was implemented during the term of then-Davao City 2nd District Representative Vincent Garcia.

DPWH-Davao Spokesperson Dean Ortiza said that the 15-meter bridge had been vulnerable to erosion caused by the gradual widening of the creek, and the erosion was worsened by the strong water current brought by heavy rain.

Meanwhile, about 1,469 individuals from 358 families were forced to evacuate because of the rising floodwaters in the city. Included in the barangays that were heavily affected by the flooding were Matina Pangi, Matina Crossing, Buhangin, Talomo, and Callawa. The city also experienced street flooding on its major thoroughfares, but subsided immediately after the heavy rains. RGP