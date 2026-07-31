DPWH vows to repair Buda Road

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon said that they would do the same repairs to the road slip along Purok 12, Barangay Buda, Marilog District in Davao City, as they did with the previous one on the Davao-Bukidnon Road.

“Gagawin natin yung ginawa sa Marahan, so pinapasimula ko na din, so a few weeks din makakadaan na rin doon (We will do the same thing that we did in Marahan, so I'm already initiating it. In a few weeks, it will also be passable),” he said on July 29, 2026, in Barangay Talomo Proper in Davao City.

Meanwhile, on the road collapse along Barangay Marahan, Marilog District, Dizon said that they had already put in place a temporary solution for the area.

“Kawawa yung mga kababayan natin na bumababa sa bus bumababa ng gamit para lang ma-address, yun nagsimula na ang trabaho on Monday,” he said.

(Our fellow citizens are having a hard time; they have to get off the bus and unload their belongings just to get through. To address this, the work already started on Monday.)

Dizon added that he hopes that within the next two weeks they would be able to let vehicles such as buses pass through.

Two sections of the Davao-Bukidnon Highway have been partially closed after a road slip occurred due to the severe weather conditions.

On July 17, a road slip occurred along Sitio Marahan in Barangay Marilog Proper due to a heavy downpour. The incident caused significant damage to a portion of the concrete pavement, with a section of the road collapsing and rendering it impassable.

Another road slip occurred on July 27 along Barangay Buda, Marilog District (Purok 12) on the Davao-Bukidnon Road, specifically between K1622+350 and K1622+410.

The road segment is currently one out of four lanes passable to all types of vehicles after a road slip occurred on the evening of July 27, prompting authorities to immediately implement traffic management measures while continuously monitoring the stability of the affected slope. RGP