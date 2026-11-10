Dr. Luigi Libarios: Beyond hard work, the right opportunities

SOMETIMES, pushing too hard to reach a goal does not necessarily bring someone closer to it. Sometimes, success comes when one learns to trust the process, allow time to take its course, and recognize the opportunities and people who make the journey possible.

This is one of the lessons learned by Dr. Luigi Ballota Libarios, who placed sixth in the March 2026 Physicians Licensure Examination.

His achievement, however, was not simply a product of hard work and determination. Behind his success was a journey marked by financial struggles, unexpected acts of generosity, and what he considers God's way of paving the road toward his dream.

Born on April 16, 1997, Luigi grew up in a broken home, as his parents had separated even before he was born. His father, a security guard, became his primary provider.

A graduate of a public high school, he was accepted as a scholar at a state university in Davao City for his college education. However, he turned down the opportunity because he wanted to study alongside his cousins, who had enrolled at a private institution.

He eventually took up Physical Therapy at San Pedro College as his premedical course.

"I didn't know that Physical Therapy was a five-year course. Gusto lang gyud ko makipagsabay sa akong pinsan kay growing up, I was the only student in our whole family who studied at a public school," the young doctor recalled.

His experience in public school, however, would later prove valuable as he navigated the demands of studying at a private institution.

For him, public education offered advantages that students should not overlook because "there are things that you cannot get from a private school".

Entering a private college was a culture shock, particularly when he realized how expensive the required textbooks and learning materials were.

"So when I entered into a private institution, it was a culture shock to me kay ingon ani diay ni, you need to buy books that are so expensive, so I resorted to going to the library, mag borrow og books, and sometimes photocopy the pages I needed to study," he said.

He believed that his public school background had taught him to be resourceful and find ways to keep up with classmates who could afford to purchase their own books and other learning materials.

"For me, academic-wise, it is up to the students man gyud (really), whether the teachers teach them proficiently or not, because I believe that if one really wants to learn, he will take the initiative to study about it, to learn it," he said.

He emphasized that having access to learning materials does not automatically translate into learning if students are unwilling to put in the effort.

"Kung naa nay books diha, pero kung di na nimo basahon, wala lang gihapon. Same with teachers, maskin hawod pa imong teacher magtudlo pero kung ikaw mismo dili ka willing to listen to the teacher, wala lang gihapon," he said.

"Resources-wise, I may not have them completely, but because I am very willing to learn, nakaya ra nako," he added.

When kindness opened doors

Despite his resourcefulness and determination, financial hardship nearly forced Luigi to abandon his studies.

He recalled that his examination permits were almost always marked "No Permit to Take Exam" because he could not pay his tuition fees on time.

What kept him going were the opportunities that came through the people around him, particularly his classmates and teachers, whom he considers instruments of God in helping him complete his education.

One of the things he remembered most about college was how he built close relationships with his classmates by sharing what he learned and helping them understand difficult lessons.

"What really struck my memory during my college years is that I was really close with my classmates because I loved to share with them or teach them the lessons in the classroom. I taught them the lessons they had a hard time understanding," he said.

Teaching his classmates also became part of his own study routine. Repeating lessons and explaining concepts to others helped him retain information and deepen his understanding.

But even with these friendships and his determination to finish, there came a point when the financial burden seemed too heavy to overcome.

During his fifth year in college, he seriously considered stopping because the semester's tuition fee had reached P60,000.

"I was thinking, where would I get that amount? I cannot demand that amount from my ate kay breadwinner pud siya ana na time, at the same time, she was still supporting me," he said.

Asking his father for the money was also difficult because he was already struggling to provide for Luigi's transportation and daily allowance.

Then came an unexpected act of generosity.

The mother of one of his classmates, whom he had helped academically and with whom he had become close, offered to pay his tuition for the entire semester.

"Just out of altruism, meaning she did not ask anything in return," he recalled.

On another occasion, one of his teachers lent him P10,000, allowing him to pay his school fees through staggered repayments.

These were not the only instances of kindness he experienced. His classmates surprised him with scrub suits, his dean gave him a book, and other people extended help in ways that made it possible for him to continue.

"I think it's God's way of telling me na 'despite I have financial limitations, He has His own ways, He has His instruments paving my way to finish my studies', because even from my scrub suits, they were all provided for free -- they were bought by my classmates as a surprise; a book was given by my dean. All their efforts I have stored in my heart. And that is why I was so grateful," he said.

For Luigi, these gestures went beyond financial assistance. They were reminders that he was not alone in pursuing his dream.

From physical therapist to physician

Luigi eventually graduated among the top students in his Physical Therapy class. He also placed fifth in the Physical Therapy Licensure Examination.

Rather than immediately proceeding to medical school, however, he first ventured into academe, teaching for a year before deciding to pursue becoming a physician.

He enrolled at Brokenshire College in Madapo, Davao City, as a full college scholar.

Luigi never considered becoming a doctor something he had deliberately set out to achieve from childhood. But his interest in medicine grew from a subject he encountered during his Physical Therapy studies: human anatomy.

"Nag-pursue ko pagka-doctor because naay subject sa PT nga human anatomy, and I was really fascinated with our anatomy! Ganahan kaayo ko sa how amazing God put in place each body organ to serve a specific purpose. So I can correlate science with faith," he said.

But another major challenge came in 2022 when his father died.

At the time, Luigi was in his second year of medical school. The loss made him consider giving up his studies, but his older sister and mother encouraged him to continue.

"I was in second year med school; I contemplated stopping studying because my father died, but my ate and mama encouraged me to continue since I still have a scholarship from Davao City LGU's Ebsu (Educational Benefit System Unit)," he said.

He also shifted from his full scholarship at Brokenshire College to the city's Ebsu scholarship because its academic requirements were less stringent.

"Because the requirement for the Brokenshire scholarship was stringent compared to Ebsu and I didn't want to be stressed more," he explained.

"Ang college scholarship requirement man gud included an average grade of 86 percent and above and no other subject grade below 84 percent," he added.

His older sister also became an important source of support, particularly after their father's death.

"Wala ko na-inspire nga mahimong doctor, murag God's gift lang gyud siya, paved road for me by God," he said.

Hard work needs opportunity

Having experienced financial hardship firsthand, Luigi has developed a perspective on success that goes beyond the familiar advice to simply work harder to achieve one's dreams.

He believes hard work is essential, but it should not be viewed as the only requirement for success, especially in a country where opportunities and resources remain unevenly distributed.

"I cannot say that when you want something, push hard to get that something, especially with our economic situation right now. Kay kung hard work lang ang istoryahan, grabe na gyud ka hard-worker ang mga Pinoy!" he said.

He pointed to Filipino farmers and fisherfolk who work tirelessly in the fields and at sea, yet continue to struggle while others seem to have everything readily available.

For Luigi, his journey was made possible not only by his determination but also by the opportunities he received and the people who chose to help him along the way.

"Ako, nataymingan gyud ko nga naa koy good opportunities, naay scholarships, and good people who helped me," he acknowledged.

He also believes that faith and the ability to recognize and work toward opportunities are important in pursuing one's dreams.

Rather than forcing everything to happen according to a fixed schedule, he has learned to trust the timing of things while continuing to work toward his goals.

"Kay pangitaan na'g timeline, that's why I don't rush things, like mahuman ko ani mudiretso dayon ako ani. So while waiting, do something about your dream. Di man gud ko makaingon nga kung gustohon gyud nimo dapat kay buhaton gyud nimo kay lisod kaayo sa atong economy," he said.

For a young physician who once struggled to pay tuition and nearly had to abandon his studies, placing sixth in the physician licensure examination is more than an academic distinction.

It is also a testament to the kindness of people who helped him along the way, the opportunities that came when he needed them most, and his faith that even when the road to a dream takes an unexpected turn, it can still lead to somewhere meaningful. CEA