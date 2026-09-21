Casino Plus awards ₱122.4M jackpot to masked winner

MANILA — Casino Plus awarded ₱122.4 million to a jackpot winner who chose to remain anonymous during a ceremonial turnover in Manila on Sept. 9.

The company said the ₱122,409,603 payout was the biggest jackpot recorded for a slot machine in the Philippines. The winner, who asked to be identified only as “Dragon King,” attended the ceremony wearing a mask to protect his identity.

He described the win as “God’s plan” and said he plans to use part of the money to help other people and support his family.

“Tutulong tayo sa mga kababayan natin. [Ang] family members and friends ko, kasama sila sa lahat ng plans. It’s all God’s plan talaga. Hindi natin alam kung mananalo tayo or matatalo. Actually, it is not the first time that I won in Casino Plus (We will help our fellow Filipinos. My family members and friends are part of all my plans. It’s all God’s plan. We don’t know whether we will win or lose. Actually, it is not the first time that I have won in Casino Plus),” he said.

Dragon King said the news initially felt unreal.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala. Parang akala ko nananaginip lang, akala ko lasing lang ako. Pero noong may tumawag sa’kin, totoo nga (I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was only dreaming, or that I was drunk. But when someone called me, I realized it was true),” he said.

He said he had played on Casino Plus before, starting with its Color Game before shifting to slot games. The company said its Color Game recorded a ₱303.5 million payout in August 2024.

Despite his own win, Dragon King cautioned other players against chasing losses or continuing to play after winning.

“Huwag maging gahaman! If nanalo ka na, know when to stop. Ang panalo naman is not all the time eh. Kailangan mo lang din ng timing ((Don’t be greedy. If you have already won, know when to stop. You don’t win all the time. You also have to know when the timing is right),” he said.

"If they want to play, kailangan maging responsible lang sila. Kailangan mag-allot lang din sila ng amount para hanggang dun lang ((If they want to play, they just need to be responsible. They should set aside only an amount they can afford and stick to that),” he added.

Casino Plus said the jackpot was processed in accordance with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. regulations. It also said it honored the winner’s request to keep his identity confidential.

Evan Spytma, chief executive officer of Casino Plus, said the company’s handling of the winner’s identity was part of its player-protection measures.

“Mr. Dragon’s story of strength, loyalty, faith and perseverance reflects what Casino Plus stands for,” Spytma said.

The company said it processed more than ₱1 billion in validated jackpot payouts during the second quarter of 2026. It also cited previous payouts, including the ₱303.5 million Color Game jackpot in August 2024 and a ₱271.4 million payout in April.

Casino Plus said it operates under PAGCOR regulations and has measures covering responsible gaming and the protection of players’ personal information. PR