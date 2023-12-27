Drop-off points introduced after Bankerohan tragedy

After a tragic incident at Bankerohan Public Market claimed the lives of two individuals on Christmas Eve, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is introducing a designated drop-off point for vehicles during the New Year's rush.

The safety measure is a collaborative effort between the DCPO, City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), DCPO Traffic Enforcement Unit, and the jurisdiction overseeing Bankerohan. It aims to enhance safety and security in the public market.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon clarified in a radio interview that, in addition to road closures, vehicles will have designated areas for passenger pick-up.

Only market-goers will be permitted to enter the public market premises.

The initiative follows an incident where a mentally challenged individual commandeered a Task Force Davao military truck on December 24, resulting in injuries to three individuals and damage to other vehicles.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a Private First Class soldier parked the military truck along Pichon Street near the market with the engine running while he stepped away. His companion also left the vehicle.

The suspect, a 44-year-old mentally challenged civilian, seized the opportunity to take control of the vehicle.

The suspect's psychological evaluation, based on previous admissions to Southern Philippines Medical Center-Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Medicine (SPMC-Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Medicine), is expected to be released this week.

The suspect is currently detained inside the San Pedro Police Station custodial facility, facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and property damage. DEF