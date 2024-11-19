Drunk driver kills woman in Hagonoy

A MULTICAB driver, reportedly intoxicated, crashed into a store and killed a woman around 3 a.m. on November 16, 2024, in Barangay Balutakay, Hagonoy, Davao del Sur.

Initial investigations by the Hagonoy Municipal Police Station revealed the driver had a strong odor of alcohol, suggesting he was drunk.

The driver now faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, damage to property, and violations of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act.

Reports indicate that the driver may have fallen asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to veer off course and crash into the store.

The victim, 33-year-old Norma, was with her husband when the incident occurred.

Witnesses said the couple saw the speeding multicab approaching, prompting Norma to run for cover in the store. Tragically, the vehicle followed her, resulting in the fatal crash.

The driver is currently in police custody, while Norma's family mourns her untimely death. JPC