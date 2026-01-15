DSPH gets first advanced CT scan, boosting cardiac, emergency care

THE Davao del Sur Provincial Government has taken a major step toward strengthening public healthcare services with the official turnover of a 64-slice Computed Tomography (CT) scan with cardiac application to the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital (DSPH) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Led by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Cagas, the turnover marks a milestone for the province’s medical infrastructure, as the equipment is the only CT scanner of its kind currently available in the province, according to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Jonna Masongsong.

Health officials said the acquisition significantly enhances the hospital’s diagnostic capacity, particularly for cardiac, neurological, trauma, and emergency cases, where speed and accuracy are critical.

A 64-slice CT scanner is widely recognized in modern healthcare for its ability to produce high-resolution images of internal organs, blood vessels, and bones in a matter of seconds. According to international radiology standards and guidance from global health institutions, such technology is especially valuable in detecting heart disease, stroke, internal bleeding, tumors, and complex injuries, often reducing the need for invasive diagnostic procedures.

For cardiac patients, the machine’s specialized application allows doctors to assess coronary arteries, heart chambers, and blood flow with greater precision, capabilities that are typically available only in tertiary hospitals or private medical centers.

Serving patients already

Hospital Chief Dr. Jaime Marcelo Razo said the CT scan has already begun making a difference since becoming operational earlier this month.

“For now, priority for CT scanning is being given to admitted DSPH patients who require the procedure,” Razo said.

“Since it became operational on January 5, 2026, around 50 patients have already benefited from the service,” he added.

Health experts note that access to in-house CT imaging can significantly shorten diagnosis time, improve treatment outcomes, and reduce the financial and emotional burden on patients who would otherwise need to travel to private facilities or hospitals outside the province.

Beyond equipment: facility upgrades

Alongside the CT scan turnover, provincial officials also inaugurated newly renovated pharmacy and laboratory facilities inside DSPH. These improvements are aimed at streamlining patient care and strengthening hospital support services.

Modern laboratories play a crucial role in accurate diagnosis and disease monitoring, while upgraded pharmacy facilities help ensure safer medication storage, faster dispensing, and better inventory management. These features are key components of effective hospital operations, according to healthcare system standards.

Governor Cagas emphasized that the improvements are part of the province’s broader commitment to public service and healthcare access.

“I hope that these developments at DSPH would bring satisfaction and pride to the people of Davao del Sur and Digos City, rather than criticism on social media,” Cagas said.

A step toward equitable healthcare

Public health professionals consistently stress that investing in diagnostic technology at government hospitals is essential to achieving equitable healthcare, especially for low-income and rural populations.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly identified access to diagnostic imaging as a cornerstone of effective health systems, particularly in reducing preventable deaths from cardiovascular disease and trauma.

With heart disease and stroke remaining among the leading causes of death in the Philippines, the presence of advanced imaging equipment at DSPH is expected to improve early detection and timely intervention to save lives.

Broad local support

The turnover ceremony was attended by members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, including Board Members Rey Ayo, Rey Aballe, Shiela Cagas, Carmelo delos Cientos III, and Kyra Valentin, underscoring broad local government support for healthcare investments. CEA