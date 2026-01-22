DSSC celebrates new teachers, tops national LET passing rates

THE DSSC Gymnasium was filled with cheers and quiet tears of relief on January 21, 2026, as Davao del Sur State College (DSSC) honored its newly licensed teachers.

During an official recognition ceremony for the 2025 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) passers, the DSSC community celebrated the success of 265 newly licensed professional teachers, marking another milestone for the College of Education’s consistent record of academic excellence.

The program was graced by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, who joined college officials, faculty members, parents, and students in recognizing the achievements of the honorees.

A highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of Johanna C. Sepe, LPT, who placed Top 6 nationwide in the September 2025 LET with an outstanding rating of 93.80 percent. Her achievement brought prestige not only to DSSC but also to the province of Davao del Sur.

In recognition of her accomplishment, Sepe received cash incentives totaling ₱130,000: ₱100,000 from the DSSC administration, ₱10,000 from the College of Education, and ₱20,000 from Gov. Cagas.

Additionally, DSSC’s collective performance in the September 2025 LET stood well above national averages. The Bachelor of Secondary Education (BSED) program recorded a 92.22 percent passing rate for first-time takers and an overall performance of 91.08 percent, surpassing the national passing rate of 72.62 percent.

The Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEED) program, moreover, posted a 90.00 percent passing rate for first-time takers and an overall performance of 82.61 percent, exceeding the national rate of 51.04 percent.

The institution’s strong showing was consistent with its earlier results in the March 2025 LET, where BSED achieved a 90.55 percent passing rate for first-time takers, and BEED posted an impressive 91.67 percent overall performance, both significantly higher than national averages.

In his message, Dr. Augie E. Fuentes, DSSC president, lauded the honorees for their resilience and determination, noting that their success reflects not only individual effort but also the collective support of families, mentors, and the academic community.

Adding inspiration to the event was guest speaker Novie James D. Ligue, LPT, a proud DSSC alumnus and Top 7 placer in the 2022 LET, who shared his journey toward success.

A member of the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, Ligue emphasized the importance of a strong support system in achieving professional milestones.

“Our support system plays a vital role that culminated in the triumphant crescendo of success. That is why we became licensed professional teachers,” he said.

Anchored on the theme “Empowered to Teach, Prepared to Lead,” the ceremony highlighted DSSC’s commitment to producing competent, ethical, and service-oriented educators. Passers from various majors, such as English, Filipino, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, BEED, and BTLED, were formally recognized.

In a statement, DSSC expressed pride in its LET passers, describing them as testaments to resilience, excellence, and the transformative power of education. The institution also emphasized that the achievement is not only a personal victory for the graduates but also a collective success that brings honor to the institution and to the province. CEA