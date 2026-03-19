DSWD academy in Davao set for completion soon

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) expects its Training Academy building to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027, a move seen to strengthen social work practice in Mindanao.

Rhuelo D. Aradanas, DSWD-Davao regional director, said the facility is under construction on a three-hectare site donated by the Davao City government in Bago Oshiro. The academy is designed to accommodate 100 to 200 trainees and will serve social workers from across the region and other parts of the country.

“Kapag natapos magsisilbi itong bilang pangunahing hub para sa capacity building, training, at development ng social welfare services (Once completed, it will serve as the primary hub for capacity building, training, and the development of social welfare services),” he said during a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the DSWD Field Office.

Aradanas said the project includes plans for a dormitory to house trainees, addressing transportation concerns during training periods.

The academy building has an allocated budget of P50 million, while the proposed dormitory is estimated at P30 million.

He added that the facility will be the first training academy for social workers in Mindanao and will offer free training services to interested participants.

Currently, most training facilities are located in Metro Manila, requiring social workers from Mindanao to travel for professional development. The new academy aims to make training more accessible and cost-efficient.

The DSWD said the academy forms part of its broader effort to enhance the quality of social welfare services nationwide.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the facility will help equip social workers with advanced competencies.

“While we are developing and fostering upgraded skills for social workers, we are also empowering social welfare assistants and private individuals who are engaged in social work practice,” he said.

The DSWD Academy will serve as a learning institution offering capacity-building programs to develop the skills needed to deliver effective social welfare services and community development initiatives. RGP