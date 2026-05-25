DSWD Academy-Mindanao to rise soon

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) officially broke ground for the DSWD Academy-Mindanao at the Regional Government Center (RGC) Compound, Bago Oshiro in Davao City on May 21, 2026.

DSWD-Davao officially held a ceremonial groundbreaking led by DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuelo D. Aradanas, together with the Regional Management Committee. The academy is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

“Layunin ng DSWD Academy-Mindanao na mailapit at higit na matugunan ang mga kinakailangang pagsasanay o training ng mga kawani hindi lamang sa Region 11 kundi maging sa mga kalapit na rehiyon,” DSWD-Davao said on May 21, 2026.

(The DSWD Academy -Mindanao aims to make training programs more accessible and better address the training needs of personnel not only in Region 11 but also in neighboring regions.)

The facility will be constructed on the three-hectare site donated by the Davao City government in Bago Oshiro. The academy is designed to accommodate 100 to 200 trainees and will serve social workers from across the region and other parts of the country.

In an earlier interview with Aradanas, he said that the facility would be the first training academy for social workers in Mindanao and would offer free training services to interested participants.

Currently, most training facilities are located in Metro Manila, requiring social workers from Mindanao to travel for professional development. The new academy aims to make training more accessible and cost-efficient.

The DSWD said the academy forms part of its broader effort to enhance the quality of social welfare services nationwide.

The DSWD Academy will serve as a learning institution offering capacity-building programs to develop the skills needed to deliver effective social welfare services and community development initiatives. RGP