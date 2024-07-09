DSWD continues to provide aid for individuals in crisis

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) clarified that despite the rumors circulating, the agency continues to provide medical and burial assistance and other support services to Davao constituents.

Prior to this, Davao City First District Representative Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte, in a statement posted on Monday, July 8, 2024, said that the Davao City government has no plans nor intention to stop the assistance which includes financial and medical support to cater to the vulnerable sectors.

“Wala koy rason nga dili ihatag ang para sa katawhan. Gani sa akong pipila lang ka tuig isip kongresista dinhi sa Dabaw labi na sa panahon nga pandemya, kabalo tanan sa ayuda nga amung na-apud-apud nga mas labaw pa sa mga gihatag sa kasamtangang panggamhanan ug apil na diri ang personal nakong pondo,” the congressman said, adding that the announcement they posted outside his office was never a black propaganda nor a fake news.

(I do not have a reason not to give what is due to the people. In my years as a congressman here in Davao especially during the pandemic, everybody knows that the aid that we distributed was more than what the current administration gave and this included my personal funds.)

Duterte also clarified his announcement posted on his office’s door saying they did not claim that DSWD has no funds anymore but that his office has not received funds from the DSWD anymore, and with this, they apologize to his constituents.

He also added that the DSWD has been favoring a certain office, further disclosing that the current issue was used to tarnish their reputation in Davao.

“Pwede na ninyu lili-on sa records sa DSWD mismo. Ang klaro karun nga dunay gipalabi. Klaro karon nga ginagamit ang kwarta sa tao alang sa pamulitika. Para dautan kami sa katawhan,” he stated.

(You can see that in the DSWD records. And there is clear favoritism. It is now clear that they are using the people’s money for politics, and to ruin our image to the community.)

Currently, Duterte encourages Dabawenyos to personally visit the PBA's office as they have been given ample funds by the government.

“Sa akong mga pinalanggang Dabawenyo, tungod kay ga-awas-awas ang pondo sa PBA, ako kamong giawhag na muduol kanila alang sa inyong mga medikal ug pinansyal nga panginahanglan (To my beloved Dabawenyos, since there is enough fund allocated for PBA, I urge you to approach them for your medical and financial needs),” Duterte added.

PBA’s statement

Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles said that the Congressional District Office of Duterte has been creating “clickbait” and “misinformation” when it informed the public that the DSWD has stopped funding his office.

The official immediately penned on her official Facebook account that Duterte’s announcement on his office’s door was fake news as she has been personally visiting DSWD almost every week to continue the programs and the barangay caravans to cater to the needs of the people.

“Kung totoo na walang pondo ang DSWD, bakit patuloy ang release namin ng medical assistance sa office? Bakit patuloy ang aming barangay caravans including satellite office, bakit patuloy ang programs namin with DSWD para matulungan, hanggat sa makakaya namin, ang mga tao”

(If it is true that the DSWD has no funds, why are we continuing the release of our medical assistance, our barangay caravans, including satellite offices? Why are we continuing our programs with DSWD to help those in need while we still can?)

Official announcement

The announcement posted on Duterte’s office read: “AMONG GIKASUBONG IPAHIBALO KANINYO NGA TEMPORARYONG GIUNDANG ANG ATONG MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PARA SA MGA PRIBADONG HOSPITAL SA DAKBAYAN TUNGOD KAY WALA NA

KITA HATAGI OG PONDO SA ATONG DSWD.

MANGAYO KAMI OG PASENSYA SA MAMAHIMONG KAHASOL UG KAGUOL NGA MADANGATAN ANING NAHITABO. MAGPAHIBALO LANG KAMI PAG

USAB KUNG ADUNA NAY DUNGAG NGA PUNDO.

DAGHANG SALAMAT” (sic).

"WE SORRY TO INFORM YOU THAT OUR MEDICAL ASSISTANCE FOR CITY PRIVATE HOSPITALS IS TEMPORARILY DISCONTINUED BECAUSE WE HAVE NOT GIVEN ENOUGH FUNDS FROM THE DSWD. WE ASK FOR YOUR PATIENCE FOR THE SAID INCONVENIENCE. WE WILL NOTIFY YOU ONCE THERE WILL BE EXTRA FUNDS. THANK YOU SO MUCH”

DSWD data

Meanwhile, the DSWD-Davao announced that from January 1 to June 3, 2024, they have already served 273,305 clients with a total amount of P1,571,450,698.03.

“The Department's funds for individuals and families in crisis situations are sufficient, and we are always ready to be of service to all Davaoeños” the statement said. DEF