DSWD-Davao bazaar boosts local products

Louis Jan Lacia, from the DSWD-Davao Social Marketing Office, shared in a Messenger interview on Tuesday afternoon, November 22, that the event drew around 200 participants.

The department intentionally targeted Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

“The information caravan's purpose is to widen the knowledge of the participants regarding various programs and services of the DSWD. We wanna broaden their knowledge about DSWD,” Lacia said.

Mederic Ybañez, project development officer of DSWD-SLP Davao Occidental, told SunStar Davao in an interview on Tuesday morning, November 21, that the event facilitated the exhibition of sustainable livelihood program association products. He emphasized the identification of income-generating expertise by beneficiaries.

“Nakatabang ni sa ilaha especially kung ing-ani, una pag-market sa ilang produckto then pag naa na silay kita, naa na silay market makatabang siya palit sa ilang pagkaon, paeskwela sa ilang mga anak ug uban pang panginahanglan sa ilang pamilya (The event helped them, especially in marketing their products. Once they have income, it supports their food, their children's education, and other family needs),” Ybañez said.

He said the association received a seed capital fund of P300,000 under DSWD-Davao Occidental. The financial support empowers beneficiaries to initiate their preferred livelihood programs, identifying projects that align with their skills and interests. RGP