DSWD-Davao boosts therapy for special-needs children

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) is boosting specialized care at Angels’ Haven in Tagum City through its “Healing Hands, Hopeful Hearts” initiative.

Launched in August 2023, the program serves as a clinical internship platform for Physical Therapy students from San Pedro College, ensuring that clients meet weekly therapy requirements and show measurable improvements in mobility and overall functioning.

Social Welfare Officer III Julius Sazon said managing the facility requires an annual budget of 10 to 12 million pesos to cover medical expenses and daily care.

“Usually, gina-download na siya from the city. Akong ma recall, usually P10 to P12 million per year ang budget namo sa Angel’s Haven. Kanang dagko ang need nga amount ilabi na sa ilang medication, naa man gud na silay daily maintenance ang mga bata (Usually, the budget is provided by the city. From what I recall, our budget for Angel’s Haven is typically ₱10 to ₱12 million per year. A large portion of that goes to medications, since the children have daily care and maintenance needs)," he said during the Kapihan sa PIA at the DSWD Davao Region Office on March 18, 2026.

The center operates 24/7 across three shifts, facing staffing challenges while serving a growing number of children from across Mindanao.

“We are kulang sa manpower, maglisod pa gyud kay 24/7 ang operation sa center so usually tulo ka shift ang gina-atubang nato so in ana ka dako ang requirements special attention pajud ilang ilahang kailangan (We are short on manpower, and it is difficult because the center runs 24/7 with three shifts. The children require significant care and special attention)," Sazon added.

With the help of SPC interns, therapy access has expanded, raising the daily patient load from six to 16 children. All 31 children at the center now receive weekly sessions.

“With the help of our physical therapist, daghan ta'g mga bata before naa tay mga bata nga dili maka lakaw na nga maka dagan na og tarung naay higda nga karon maka lingkod na so dako kaayu diya og tabang (With the help of our physical therapist, many of our children who previously could not walk can now run properly, and those who were bedridden can now sit up. It has been a tremendous help)," he said.

Although the facility’s official capacity is 30, it currently accommodates 37 children and can handle up to 40, ensuring continued medical attention for children with special needs.

DSWD underscored its commitment to providing comprehensive care while awaiting directives on potential expansion. The initiative aims to secure a brighter and more mobile future for every child under the center’s care. MARLON COTILLON/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN