DSWD-Davao calls for unity in protecting every Filipino child

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has called for unity, emphasizing the shared duty of all sectors in ensuring the safety, welfare, and rights of every Filipino child.

DSWD Regional Director Rhuelo Dalilis Aradanas conveyed this message during the opening of the month-long celebration of the National Children’s Month (NCM) 2025 held on November 3, 2025 at the DSWD Regional Office in Davao City.

With the theme “OSAEC-CSAEM Wakasan: Kaligtasan at Karapatan ng Bata, Ipaglaban,” he lamented the situation of children, who are facing unprecedented dangers, including online sexual abuse, exploitation, manipulation, and cyber risks htat are evolving faster than society’s ability to respond.

“Ang kaligtasan at karapatan ng bata, ipaglaban ay isang malakas na panawagan. Ito ay dapat isabuhay sa bawat aksyon, desisyon, at polisiya. Bilang mga magulang, guro, at social workers, nasa kamay natin ang unang depensa. Hindi sapat ang pagmamahal lamang—kinakailangan ang disiplina, tamang gabay, at wastong impormasyon,” Aradanas said.

(The fight for the well-being and rights of the children is a strong call. It should be reflected in each action, decision and policy. As parents, teacher and social workers, the first defense is in opur hands. Love is not enough, it needs discipline, right guidance and correct information.)

He also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protect every Filipino child, ensuring that they grow in an environment where their dignity, voice, and safety are valued and safeguarded.

“The Department of Social Welfare and Development stands firm that every Filipino child deserves to grow in an environment where dignity is honored, where even their small voices are respected, and where safety is guaranteed. We will not tolerate abuse because we will not allow fear, shame, or silence to win,” Aradanas said.

The NCM is celebrated every November to recognize the vital role of children in nation-building and to promote their rights to survival, development, protection, and participation.

DSWD continues to strengthen programs and partnerships that aim to protect children from all forms of abuse and exploitation, while fostering safe, nurturing, and empowering environments where they can thrive. PIA DAVAO