DSWD-Davao: CICL facility not a prison cell

IN A radio interview by the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5 FM), Angelic B. Paña, Center Head of the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-Davao Region, addressed misconceptions about the facility emphasizing that the rehabilitation center is not a prison cell.

“Mao gyud na among gina-advocate – ang mautro gyud ang paglantaw sa publiko ug ilabina sa atong mismong mga residente nga ang RRCY dili gayud prisohan,” Paña said.

According to her, efforts have been made to educate not only the public but even the residents about the facility.

Paña further mentioned that the rehabilitation facility offers activities and program services designed to distinguish its residents from prisoners.

“Si RRCY naga-implementar ug mga aktibidades o programa sama sa home life services kung diin diri ginahatag ang mga basic needs sa atong mga kabataan. Nagapasilitar sab ang atong mga social workers og group counseling ug disposition measures (The RRCY carries out activities and programs, including home life services, to ensure the fundamental needs of our children are met. Additionally, our social workers conduct various activities such as individual or

group counseling and implement disposition measures),” Paña said, highlighting additional programs and services provided by the rehabilitation facility.

“Naa pud tay psychological services nga ma-avail sa atong mga kabataan nga nagtutok sa behavioral, psychosocial, or mental health issues concerns nila. While naa sila diri sa atoang residential facility, hatagan sila o i-introduce sila with skills na pwede nila magamit kung mahuman na ilang rehabilitation program ug kauban nato ang Technical Education and Skills Development Authority o Tesda niining programa. Ang atong mga residents nga enrolled in school can continue their eduation here pinaagi sa atoang multi-graded system in partnership with the Emar Human Environmental College Inc. (We provide psychological services activities for children addressing behavioral, psychosocial, or mental health issues. During their stay in our residential facility, we equip them with skills that will be valuable after completing the rehabilitation program, with support from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda). Our educational services ensure that our residents can continue their schooling through our multi-graded system, in partnership with the Emar Human Environmental College),” Paña added.

The RRCY is just one of the centers and residential care facilities run by the agency to cater to Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL). To date, the RRCY has a total of 72 residents and is located in Brgy. Bago Oshiro, Davao City. PR