DSWD, Davao de Oro sign land donation for elderly home

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro on Monday, August 17, 2026, formalized the donation of a three-hectare property in Barangay Pasian, Monkayo, for the establishment of a home for elderly residents.

The agreement was formalized through the signing of a Deed of Land Donation for the proposed Group Home for the Elderly, which will be established as the Older Adult Supportive Integrated Services (Oasis) Village.

The facility will provide residential care and support to senior citizens who are abandoned, neglected, or at risk, giving them access to a safe and supportive living environment.

Davao de Oro First District Representative Maria Carmen Zamora-Mabanglo emphasized that “the project is a result of the collaboration between the provincial government, led by Governor Raul Mabanglo, and the DSWD under Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

She also added that “the facility will be built within Lamdag Farm, a location expected to provide elderly residents with a peaceful and relaxing environment."

Gov. Mabanglo expressed his gratitude for the donation as it marks the beginning of another commitment delivered.

“Daghang salamat, Secretary Rex Gatchalian, sa pagpili sa Davao de Oro isip lugar sa unang DSWD-funded Home for the Elderly (Thank you very much, Secretary Rex Gatchalian, for choosing Davao de Oro as the site of the first DSWD-funded Home for the Elderly),” the governor said.

"Excited na gyud mi ani nga proyekto sa umaabot! Para sa atong mga senior citizens nga nanginahanglan og tabang ug pag-atiman (We are truly excited about this upcoming project! This is for our senior citizens who need assistance and care)," he added.

DSWD Secretary Gatchalian and Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez accepted the donated property on behalf of the agency, while Cong. Maricar and Gov. Mabanglo represented the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro as the donor.

The project highlights the government’s efforts to strengthen services and protection for vulnerable senior citizens by providing them with proper residential care and support.

In a short post, Sec. Gatchalian also thanked the provincial leaders for their support and collaboration, aiming for the welfare of the vulnerable aged citizens of the Davao Region. CEA WITH IPRD-DDO