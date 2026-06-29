DSWD-Davao disburses nearly P35M in ECT to quake-affected families

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Davao Field Office has intensified its humanitarian response in Sarangani, Davao Occidental, delivering more than 10,000 family food packs and nearly ₱35 million in Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance to families affected by the recent powerful earthquake that struck southern Mindanao last June 8, 2026.

As of June 26, DSWD reported distributing 10,014 Family Food Packs (FFPs), 2,000 ready-to-eat food packs, 100 tents, 111 modular tents, 470 hygiene kits, and 300 sleeping kits to affected residents in the municipality of Sarangani. The agency also released ₱90,000 in immediate cash assistance as part of its ongoing disaster relief operations.

Beyond relief goods, DSWD said it has significantly expanded its financial assistance through the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, which enables disaster-hit families to purchase food, medicine, shelter materials, and other essential needs while they begin recovering from the calamity.

The agency said a total of 5,237 beneficiaries in the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani (Balut Island) have already received ₱34,967,894 in Emergency Cash Transfer assistance as of June 26.

Of the total amount, ₱27,843,192 was released to 3,900 beneficiaries in Balut Island, Sarangani. The recipients include 1,283 severely affected families and 2,364 slightly affected families, with the remaining beneficiaries covered under the agency's validated assistance list.

In Jose Abad Santos, DSWD distributed ₱7,124,702 in Emergency Cash Transfer assistance to 1,337 beneficiaries, including 54 severely affected and 1,283 slightly affected families.

Relief operations have also continued in Jose Abad Santos, where DSWD has provided 40,226 Family Food Packs, 346 tents, 190 modular tents, 1,675 hygiene kits, 1,169 sleeping kits, 99 family kits, 75 kitchen kits, and ₱140,000 in additional cash assistance for displaced residents.

The assistance forms part of the government's continuing response to the devastating earthquake that affected communities across Davao Occidental.

Earlier reports from DSWD showed that the disaster affected 46,861 families, or 155,965 individuals, while more than 16,000 houses sustained damage, including thousands that were totally destroyed.

DSWD-Davao Field Office said the sustained distribution of food, non-food items, temporary shelter materials, and Emergency Cash Transfer assistance is intended to help families address their immediate needs while supporting their early recovery and the restoration of their daily lives.

The agency added that it continues to coordinate with local government units and other national agencies to ensure aid reaches the hardest-hit communities across the province.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Davao Field Office has intensified its humanitarian response in Sarangani, Davao Occidental, delivering more than 10,000 family food packs and nearly ₱35 million in Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance to families affected by the recent powerful earthquake that struck southern Mindanao last June 8, 2026.

As of June 26, DSWD reported distributing 10,014 Family Food Packs (FFPs), 2,000 ready-to-eat food packs, 100 tents, 111 modular tents, 470 hygiene kits, and 300 sleeping kits to affected residents in the municipality of Sarangani. The agency also released ₱90,000 in immediate cash assistance as part of its ongoing disaster relief operations.

Beyond relief goods, DSWD said it has significantly expanded its financial assistance through the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, which enables disaster-hit families to purchase food, medicine, shelter materials, and other essential needs while they begin recovering from the calamity.

The agency said a total of 5,237 beneficiaries in the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani (Balut Island) have already received ₱34,967,894 in Emergency Cash Transfer assistance as of June 26.

Of the total amount, ₱27,843,192 was released to 3,900 beneficiaries in Balut Island, Sarangani. The recipients include 1,283 severely affected families and 2,364 slightly affected families, with the remaining beneficiaries covered under the agency's validated assistance list.

In Jose Abad Santos, DSWD distributed ₱7,124,702 in Emergency Cash Transfer assistance to 1,337 beneficiaries, including 54 severely affected and 1,283 slightly affected families.

Relief operations have also continued in Jose Abad Santos, where DSWD has provided 40,226 Family Food Packs, 346 tents, 190 modular tents, 1,675 hygiene kits, 1,169 sleeping kits, 99 family kits, 75 kitchen kits, and ₱140,000 in additional cash assistance for displaced residents.

The assistance forms part of the government's continuing response to the devastating earthquake that affected communities across Davao Occidental.

Earlier reports from DSWD showed that the disaster affected 46,861 families, or 155,965 individuals, while more than 16,000 houses sustained damage, including thousands that were totally destroyed.

DSWD-Davao Field Office said the sustained distribution of food, non-food items, temporary shelter materials, and Emergency Cash Transfer assistance is intended to help families address their immediate needs while supporting their early recovery and the restoration of their daily lives.

The agency added that it continues to coordinate with local government units and other national agencies to ensure aid reaches the hardest-hit communities across the province. DEF