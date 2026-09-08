DSWD-Davao eyes Project Aruga expansion to Digos, Davao cities

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) is eyeing to expand its specialized care initiative for children with disabilities after reaching 150 beneficiaries in its pilot municipality.

Speaking at the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, September 7, 2026, Baby Jean Sarmiento, project development officer for DSWD-Davao’s Social Technology Unit, detailed ongoing efforts under Project Aruga to build a broader referral network for low-income families caring for children with special needs.

The pilot initiative has supported 150 children with disabilities in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur since its initial rollout. The office noted in 2025 that Santa Cruz was designated as the Mindanao pilot location after Department of Health registry data revealed the municipality had the highest concentration of registered cases in the Davao Region.

Under the current program model, each beneficiary receives a P2,000 monthly stipend, distributed in quarterly tranches to supplement medical care and daily living expenses.

"Wala pa kaming ginawang survey as to the 2,000 pesos kung enough ba, but we all know that it is just an assistance (We have not yet conducted a survey to determine whether the P2,000 is enough, but we all know that it is only intended as assistance),” Sarmiento said. "Additional siya para sa ilahang mga panginahanglan (It is additional support for their needs).”

Project Aruga targets vulnerable households outside the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), focusing on bedridden children and those needing constant caregiving.

To alleviate the high out-of-pocket costs for specialized care, DSWD-Davao is working to formalize agreements with private centers in key areas, particularly Digos City and Toril in Davao City.

The agency is processing formal partnerships with two facilities in Santa Cruz and one in Digos City, while maintaining existing referral ties with Tebow Cure and the Jubilee Foundation in Davao City. Families also receive Guaranteed Letters (GL) through the agency's Crisis Intervention Unit to offset clinical bills.

Beyond direct stipends, DSWD-Davao trained 20 LGU-selected caregivers in Santa Cruz to assist parents with daily care and started forming community peer support groups. Following the initial 2025 rollout, officials are encouraging other municipal governments across the region to adopt the initiative. GRS