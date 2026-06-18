DSWD-Davao fast-tracks food pack distribution efforts in JAS, Balut Islands

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said that it is ramping up the distribution of family food packs to the municipality of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) and Balut Islands in Davao Occidental, which have been heavily affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

DSWD-Davao reported that it has distributed 634 family food packs (FFPs) to Barangay Kitayo, 1,870 to Barangay Balangonan, 1,680 to Barangay Bobukid, 1,322 to Barangay Camalian, 1,606 to Barangay Butulan, and 1,914 to Barangay Nuing.

For the northern barangays, the department has distributed 1,048 FFPs to Culaman, 363 to Buguis, 1,742 to Caburan Big, and 388 to Caburan Small.

“Asahan ang pagpapatuloy ng paghahatid ng mga FFPs sa iba pang apektadong lugar, kabilang ang mga barangay ng Bukid, Camalian, Butulan, at Nuing, bilang bahagi ng tuloy-tuloy na pagtugon ng DSWD sa mga nangangailangang residente,” DSWD-Davao said on June 17, 2026.

(Expect the continued distribution of FFPs to other affected areas, including the barangays of Bukid, Camalian, Butulan, and Nuing, as part of the ongoing response of DSWD to residents in need.)

Apart from JAS, DSWD-Davao said that it is continuously providing aid to Balut Islands. The agency delivered 2,500 FFPs to the island on June 18, 2026.

On June 17, 2026, the agency delivered 400 FFPs and provided Psychological First Aid (PFA) to children in Balut Islands to provide psychosocial support and help them process what they experienced, especially during the earthquake.

“Bahagi ito ng patuloy na pagsisikap ng DSWD na tugunan hindi lamang ang pangangailangang pisikal kundi pati ang emosyonal na kalagayan ng mga pamilyang nasa mga apektadong komunidad habang patuloy ang pagbangon mula sa magnitude 7.8 na lindol,” DSWD said.

(This is part of the DSWD's ongoing efforts to address not only the physical needs but also the emotional well-being of families in the affected communities as they continue to recover from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.)

The local government unit (LGU) of Jose Abad Santos reported that, as of June 17, 2026, the number of injuries had risen to 40, with 13 still missing and seven deaths.

The number of affected families rose to 22,576, with 4,587 families remaining in evacuation sites and temporary shelters.

The damage caused by the earthquake has increased, with 2,647 houses totally damaged and 4,052 partially damaged. The number of damaged government facilities includes 38 schools with 401 classrooms, 13 barangay halls, eight barangay gymnasiums, nine health facilities, and 12 other facilities. RGP