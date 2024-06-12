DSWD-Davao features 2023 achievements

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) highlighted their milestone achievements for 2023 during the third Kapihan ng Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Atty. Vanessa B. Goc-ong, DSWD-Davao regional director, emphasized their agency's accomplishments in 2023, focusing on the three core programs: the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the Sustainable Livelihood Program, and the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss).

"(A total of) 73 enhanced support services interventions (ESSIs) were conducted across the Davao Region in the second semester. The Kilos-Unlad: Social Management was held for Local Social Welfare and Development officers to emphasize the role of LGUs as key partners in providing support to the beneficiaries," Goc-ong said on the initiatives under the 4Ps.

Additionally, DSWD conducted a Partnership Summit for 2023 to highlight the responsibilities of the national government agencies, tapping the Department of Education (DepEd) to help in enhancing program implementations.

Under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (LSP), she mentioned the monitoring activities done by their agency across the region.

"(Around) 33,000 LAG visits were conducted regionwide for monitoring and assessment. Alongside, 2,559 monitoring visits were required by regular SLP beneficiaries. About 304 major capacity-building and enrichment activities were held tailored to the assessed needs of the participants. This included financial literacy, entrepreneurial trading, business processing, and registration orientation," Goc-ong said.

The agency also launched the Learning Interventions to Address Needs and Gaps ng Onse (Linang) in the same year.

In addition, there was also increased community volunteerism, participation of Indigenous Cultural Communities in decision-making, and involvement of women under the Kalahi-Cidss.

Other than the achievements, Goc-ang also outlined their plans, such as the continuation of the current programs. She also mentioned Panahong ng Pagkilos, a 2025 project that will be officially launched as soon as the details are finalized.

Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas is a nationwide live event organized by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) in partnership with the PIA. Officially launched on May 28, 2024, it is a weekly forum that happens every Tuesday featuring different government agencies and their updates under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s administration. Allyssa Kaye Casas, AdDU Intern