DSWD-Davao holds first-ever kids, youth summit, Cinemakabata films 

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 11 (DSWD-Davao) rolled out two activities for the 2025 National Children’s Month (NCM), introducing the first-ever Children and Youth Summit and the inaugural Cinemakabata short film showcase, designed to amplify child protection and advocacy across the region.

Jovelyn M. Trajano, Children Focal Person of DSWD-Davao, announced that the Children and Youth Summit took place on November 22, 2025, at the Ritz Hotel, which was participated by 65 youth delegates. The delegates represented various DSWD programs, including Pantawid beneficiaries, members of the Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines (PYAP), child laborers, trafficking victim-survivors, and children in conflict with the law (CICL).

Meanwhile, the Cinemakabata will be on Nov. 28, 2025, at SM Cinema, a first ever program to showcase short films based on real life stories handled by the agency.

The summit will center on strengthening awareness and engagement around this year’s theme, “Osaec-CSAEM Wakasan; Kaligtasan at Karapatan ng Bata Ipaglaban,” emphasizing the urgent need to combat Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (Osaec) and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials (CSAEM).

“We will highlight the stories of our cases — CICL, child laborer, trafficking victim survivor,” Trajano said.

Cinemakabata will be open to media partners, with reserved seats allocated to support their role in amplifying child protection efforts and covering the agency’s interventions.

Through storytelling and creative advocacy, DSWD-Davao hopes to drive broader awareness and inspire collaborative action for the welfare of children in the region. PIA DAVAO