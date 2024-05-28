DSWD-Davao launches Akap for below-minimum wage earners

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has launched a new program to support below-minimum wage earners in the region.

During the Kapihan sa PIA event on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the NCCC Victoria, Gemma D. Dela Cruz, chief of the protection services division of DSWD-Davao, introduced the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap).

This initiative aims to boost the purchasing power of Filipino families struggling with ongoing inflation.

“This is the answer for our low income earners sila karon ang ginahatagan karon ug prioridad sa atoang gobyerno na ma address atong problema kay sila man pod tung nabiyaan natu ug uban na mga sector natu na kaigsonon o mga individuals (This is the answer for our low-income earners. They are being prioritized by our government to address their problems, as they were the sectors or individuals left behind),” she said.

She explained that Akap was launched nationally on May 18 and differs from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program. Unlike AICS, which provides help to those in crisis, Akap has a specific set of guidelines and beneficiaries.

Anne Y. Jickain, head of the crisis intervention unit of DSWD-Davao, noted that to qualify for Akap, individuals must be minimum-wage earners or belong to the low-income category.

In the region, the minimum wage is P443, making those earning this amount or less eligible for the program.

She said their beneficiaries are those affected by inflation and currently needing assistance from the department.

She emphasized that a social worker will assess whether an individual is a minimum-wage earner. If not, they may be referred to the AICS program. Jickain also clarified that beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are ineligible for Akap since they already receive regular government subsidies, though they can still access the AICS program.

To be eligible for Akap, applicants must provide documents such as a signed contract of employment, a Certificate of Employment (COE), an Income Tax Return (ITR), and other proof of income.

Akap provides various forms of assistance: medical aid for hospital bills, medicine, and laboratory expenses (ranging from P1,000 to P150,000), funeral assistance (up to P50,000), food assistance (P2,000 to P10,000 every three months), cash relief assistance (P2,000 to P10,000 per applicable incident), and rice assistance. RGP