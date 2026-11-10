DSWD-Davao: Male OSAEC survivors rise

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has served 15 new survivors of online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (Osaec) in the region so far this year, most of them male, with the youngest only 2 years old.

Of the 15 survivors recorded from January to November 2026, nine are male, aged 15 to 24, and six are female, aged 2 to 14, based on DSWD-Davao data.

This marks a shift from last year, when 14 of the 16 new survivors served were female, aged 5 to 18, and two were boys, aged 14 and 15.

Fretzie Ann Ellyn Pallado, focal person of DSWD-Davao’s Recovery and Reintegration Program for Trafficked Persons (RRPTP), discussed the cases during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum at SM City Davao on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Based on DSWD-Davao data, this year’s survivors came from Davao City, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental and Davao del Norte.

“Mga boys ang kasagaran gyud kay mao gyud ang trend sa pagka karon (Most of them are boys, because that is really the trend right now),” Pallado said.

DSWD-Davao earlier reported two Osaec cases in 2023 and four in 2024.

DSWD-Davao Assistant Regional Director for Operations Gemma Dela Cruz said then that the increase also reflects growing public awareness of Osaec, the Philippine News Agency reported.

Known to survivors

Pallado said two perpetrators or facilitators involved in this year’s cases are known to the survivors. One of them is even a parent of a survivor.

“Mga kaila ra gyud sa atong mga victims or sa atong mga survivors (They are really people known to our victims or survivors),” she said, adding that this is the usual profile of suspects in current Osaec cases.

The suspects face three charges: violations of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act; RA 11930, or the Anti-Osaec and Anti-CSAEM Act; and RA 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

The survivors are now in DSWD residential care facilities, where they receive basic needs, psychosocial intervention, and case management.

Under the RRPTP, victim-survivors and their families may also receive financial, educational, livelihood and medical assistance, as well as psychological first aid and temporary shelter, Pallado said.

Schools, communities

DSWD-Davao has conducted advocacy campaigns in about 15 elementary and national high schools this year in areas with the highest incidence of trafficking and Osaec cases in Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental, targeting students, teachers and parents, she said.

The agency is also working with local governments to strengthen barangay-level councils against trafficking and violence against women and children.

Aside from Osaec, Pallado said illegal recruitment remains among the most common trafficking cases in the region. In October, DSWD-Davao received victims who had been illegally recruited to go to Russia, supposedly to become soldiers there.

In September, more than 300 anti-trafficking prosecutors, law enforcers and social workers from across the country gathered in Davao City for the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) Task Force Summit 2026, hosted by the Regional Anti-Child Online Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force 11, the Department of Justice said.

In Davao City

Five of this year’s 15 survivors are from Davao City, all of them male, aged 15 to 21, based on DSWD-Davao data.

Councilor Richlyn Justol-Baguilod proposed an ordinance in September to strengthen the Parent Effectiveness Service Program and help families protect children from online risks, the City Information Office reported.

The city earlier passed City Ordinance No. 0194-26, which prohibits Osaec and child sexual abuse or exploitation materials.

On Sept. 25, 2026, police arrested in one of the barangays here in Davao City a woman wanted for alleged Osaec and child abuse offenses, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Davao Region said in a Facebook post.

As the country marks National Children’s Month this November, Pallado urged parents to know who their children interact with, guide their use of technology, and remember that what is inappropriate offline is also inappropriate online. GRS