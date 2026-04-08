DSWD-Davao: More batches of ₱5K driver aid to follow

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said the 437 tricycle drivers in Davao City who received ₱5,000 in cash relief assistance (CRA) are only part of the initial batch.

DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuelo Aradanas said the number of beneficiaries is based on the list submitted by the local government unit (LGU) and that a second batch will follow.

He said the LGU is carefully screening beneficiaries and prioritizing drivers with valid franchises. He added that the city is expected to submit another list next week, as the rollout remains progressive.

Aradanas said additional batches will also be released in other cities, with distribution initially focused on major urban centers before expanding to municipalities.

In the Davao Region, the agency targets 30,000 drivers and said it has enough funds to cover the beneficiaries, even if the number exceeds the initial estimate.

He said the department has yet to set a schedule for public utility jeepney (PUJ), bus, taxi, and delivery drivers, pending the submission of beneficiary lists from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Aradanas said the agency will prioritize drivers with complete documents, but may also extend assistance to operators who drive their own units. He added that eligibility for drivers who rent vehicles will depend on validation by the LTFRB and the LGU.

This came after many tricycle drivers, especially those without franchises, or “colorum” drivers and those renting motorcycles, raised concerns that they may not qualify for assistance because of incomplete documentation.

Aradanas said claimants must present their driver’s license and a photocopy with three specimen signatures. He urged drivers to ensure their names match official records to avoid delays.

To prevent unauthorized deductions, the DSWD has set up grievance desks at payout venues. Aradanas stressed that beneficiaries must receive the full ₱5,000 and should report any discrepancies, noting that legal assistance is available.

“P5,000 amoang gihatag sa inyuha walay bawas, walang kulang, walay sobra, wala pod moy pwede tagaan ana miskag kapitan ba o kinsa nang naa dihaa (We are giving you ₱5,000 in full, no deductions, nothing missing, nothing extra, and you are not allowed to give any of it to anyone, including the barangay captain or anyone else there.),” he said.

The DSWD will distribute the assistance from April 8 to 10 across several cities in the region.

In the Island Garden City of Samal, 1,791 beneficiaries will receive aid at the city gym from April 8 to 10. Panabo City will serve 3,443 beneficiaries at its city gym on the same dates, while Tagum City will assist 2,788 beneficiaries from April 8 to 9 at the Tagum E-Park.

In Davao City, 437 beneficiaries received aid on April 8 at Agdao Public Market. Digos City will handle 4,355 beneficiaries from April 8 to 10 at the city gym, while Mati City will serve 1,856 beneficiaries on April 10 at the Upper Bless Covered Court in Sainz. RGP