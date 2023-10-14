DSWD-Davao partners with LGUs vs mendicancy

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) is coordinating with neighboring municipalities to address the presence of Indigenous Peoples (IPs) engaged in begging in Davao City, according to DSWD-Davao official.

DSWD Social Technology Unit-Social Welfare Officer 2 Crystal Mae Econ, during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, October 12, said that she visited Talaingod and Kapalong to liaise with local officials and understand why IPs were coming to the city.

“During December wala gyud daw silay ginahatag na mga food packs or any sa ilang mga IPs didto so mao tung mapugos ang mga IPs og naug diri sa Davao kay syempre daghan tao makapangayo sila og hinabang (during December, these municipalities do not provide any food packs or aid to the IPs in their areas, which compels the IPs to come to Davao City seeking assistance from its residents),” Econ said.

She said that Davao City notified the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Kapalong about the rising number of IPs from their jurisdiction begging on the city's streets.

However, during a rescue operation, they were unable to locate any IP members. As a result, they requested DSWD to establish a master list of IPs to verify their origin, ensuring more successful operations in the future.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Norte expressed willingness to rescue members of the Badjao tribe begging in Toril, Davao City, on the condition that they are indeed residents of the province.

DSWD is also disseminating posters, stickers, tarpaulins, and information, education, and communication (IEC) materials not only in Davao City but also in areas with a high number of street dwellers.

Julie Dayaday, the City Social Welfare and Development officer-in-charge, revealed that in 2022, around 148 IPs were engaged in begging in the city. In 2023, there are already 69 adults and parents involved in this activity.

“Karon, alarming siya kay all year round naman ang atoang mga tribal nga nagababa diri nga halos dili taga Davao City (This is becoming alarming because tribal people come here all year round, and most of them are not residents of Davao City,),” Dayaday said.

The collaboration with DSWD is crucial since they can coordinate with neighboring municipalities where the IPs originate.

Dayaday said that some of the areas where IPs are begging include C.P. Garcia Highway along the Commission on Audit (COA) Office, Milan in Buhangin, and Agdao. She confirmed that some IPs are renting rooms for P50 per night.

Although CSWDO confronted room owners, they denied the allegations. Dayaday added that they plan to seek assistance from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) in the future. She also noted that police accompany CSWDO personnel during street monitoring, as they are responsible for law enforcement.

As of 2023, no individuals have been identified against whom a case will be filed for violating the Anti-Mendicancy Law.

Dayaday underscored that the Anti-Mendicancy Campaign aims to raise awareness among the public. They hope that informing people about the prohibition of giving alms to beggars will discourage them from asking for alms on the streets.

"Ang atung target ani kay makunhuran hangtud nga ma-lifestyle na natu nga tuohan na natu ning balaod na Anti-Mendicancy Law of 1978 (Our target is to reduce the number of mendicants so that it becomes our lifestyle [not to give alms to beggars] and follow the law, which is the Anti-Mendicancy Law of 1978)," Dayaday said. RGP