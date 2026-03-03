DSWD-Davao provides P24-M aid to Home for Girls and Women

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) reported that it was able to disburse about P24 million in 2025 for social services at the Home for Girls and Women.

Rose Ann Cordoves, a social worker at DSWD-Davao, said that a total of P24.3 million was provided, supporting 131 clients and facilitating the rehabilitation of 53 beneficiaries at the Home for Girls and Women.

"We cater to children, particularly women and girls needing special protection or those in difficult circumstances, such as survivors of abuse, neglect, and exploitation, who require community-based protection," she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, March 2, 2026, at SM City Davao.

At present, there are 78 active cases in the facility. Most of the cases involve survivors of gender-based violence, child abuse, and psychological or emotional abuse. This includes children in conflict with the law, as well as survivors of exploitation.

The Home for Girls and Women provides temporary shelter, protection, care, and rehabilitation to girls and women who are survivors of abuse, neglect, exploitation, and other forms of violence.

The facility also works toward restoring their well-being and supporting their reintegration into their families and communities.

The Home for Girls and Women is a residential care facility that caters to children and women in difficult circumstances who need protection and support to promote healing and recovery.

Some of the target clientele of the Home for Girls and Women include victims of forced prostitution, illegal recruitment, abused women, victims of sexual abuse, women in detention, victims of armed conflict, women in crisis situations, and special cases of sexually abused minors.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn Concubierta, women focal person of DSWD-Davao, said that in celebration of National Women’s Month, the office will focus on advocating for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Concubierta said that the National Women’s Month celebration kicked off on Monday. International Women’s Day will be observed on March 6, an information drive on gender sensitivity and gender-based violence laws will be held on March 18, and the culmination program will take place on March 30. RGP