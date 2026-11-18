THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) is asking its central office for more slots and a longer run for its youth internship and immersion programs, which took in only 180 young people across the region this year.

Crystal Mae Econ, social welfare officer II and youth welfare program focal person of DSWD-Davao, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at SM City Davao, that the Government Internship Program (GIP) had 100 beneficiaries and the Immersion Outreach Program (IOP) had 80 in 2026.

"Kay gamay ra gyud kaayo ning otsenta, gamay ra gyud kaayo ning 100 nato na mga beneficiaries," Econ said. (Because these 80 and these 100 beneficiaries of ours are really very few.)

She said DSWD-Davao is working with the central office to add slots to both programs and to extend them beyond the current 30 working days.

"So kami nagahandom sad mi nga bisag three months na lang man, unlike ba sa Tupad (We also wish it could be at least three months, unlike Tupad)," she said, referring to the Department of Labor and Employment's emergency employment program.

Both programs run for 30 working days, with an allowance of P11,790 for each beneficiary, DSWD-Davao said in a statement after the forum.

Who can join

Both programs fall under DSWD's Unlad Kabataan Program, which aims to help disadvantaged youth, particularly those out of school, through skills training, leadership, and work exposure.

The GIP is for college students, while the IOP is for out-of-school youth aged 18 to 25. Applicants must come from families below the regional poverty threshold set by the Philippine Statistics Authority, according to the briefer.

Econ said priority goes to members of the Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines (PYAP), the DSWD-recognized youth group organized in each barangay for those aged 15 to 25.

She urged out-of-school youth who are not yet members to join through their assigned barangay social worker so they can be prioritized for the program.

She said slots are given to the provincial social welfare offices based on the number of local government units.

Davao del Sur gets 12 slots; Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental, 13 each; Davao City, 15, one for each of its district offices; and Davao Occidental, six. The rest are handled by the regional office.

The GIP runs every June, while the IOP runs from October to November, Econ said.

Path to jobs

Beneficiaries are mostly assigned to administrative work in municipal social welfare offices and DSWD district offices, and help social workers profile youth in the barangays, Econ said.

The goal is to give young people a taste of government work, and some former beneficiaries have since been hired, she added.

"Naa pud tay mga pipila na mga GIP ug IOP nga gi-absorb sa DSWD ug sa LGU, na karon employed na sila (We also have a few GIP and IOP beneficiaries who were absorbed by DSWD and the LGUs; they are employed now)," Econ said.

DSWD-Davao itself pays the beneficiaries, with staff traveling to remote areas such as Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental, for payouts, she said.

Children's Month

The forum was held as DSWD marks National Children's Month this November, themed "Manindigan! Tumugon at Kumalinga: Sa Batang Handa, Mas Ligtas ang Bansa," which focuses on protecting children during disasters and emergencies.

The agency's last activity for the month, the Stakeholders Summit and Children's Champion Recognition, is set for Nov. 27 at the Pinnacle Hotel, Econ said.