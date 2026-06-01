DSWD-Davao starts cash aid distribution for delivery riders

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said that it aims to provide Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) to 12,000 service delivery riders in the region.

DSWD-Davao said that it already started distributing CRA to service delivery riders on June 1, 2026.

In Davao City, the distribution started on June 1 and will continue until June 6 at the Agdao Public Market; June 2 at E-park in Tagum City, Davao del Norte; and June 3 at the covered court in Barangay Dahican in Davao Oriental.

“Layunin ng Cash Relief Assistance na makatulong sa pag-ibsan ng mga pinansyal na pangangailangan ng mga benepisyaryo at mabigyan sila ng karagdagang suporta upang maipagpatuloy ang kanilang hanapbuhay (The Cash Relief Assistance aims to help alleviate the financial needs of the beneficiaries and provide them with additional support to enable them to continue their livelihood activities),” DSWD-Davao said on June 1, 2026.

The department said it aims to provide financial assistance to workers in the delivery sector who have been facing livelihood and operational challenges because of the increased price of fuel caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The office added that it aims to recognize the vital role of delivery riders in ensuring the delivery of goods and services in communities through this initiative.

DSWD-Davao said it continues to strengthen coordination with its partner agencies and stakeholders in the implementation of the program, as it remains committed to promoting the welfare of workers who belong to vulnerable sectors.

The CRA is a program of the DSWD that aims to help alleviate the financial needs of beneficiaries and provide them with additional support to help sustain their livelihood. The assistance is expected to serve as temporary relief for service delivery riders so they can maintain their ability to meet the daily needs of their families.

Under the program, each beneficiary will receive P5,000 in financial assistance. The amount may be used for essential needs such as food, transportation, and other expenses related to their work and livelihood.

Earlier, DSWD-Davao distributed CRA to tricycle and jeepney drivers in the region, with massive payouts conducted in major cities such as Davao, Digos, Tagum, Panabo, and Mati, as well as in the provinces. RGP