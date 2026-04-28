DSWD-Davao starts CRA payout for 6,329 PUJ drivers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) will roll out ₱5,000 in cash relief assistance (CRA) to 6,329 qualified public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in Davao City through a phased payout starting April 28 at Agdao Public Market.

DSWD-Davao regional director Rhuelo D. Aradanas said the payout is being conducted in partnership with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao (LTFRB-Davao) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Aradanas said Davao City has more than 6,000 qualified beneficiaries, making it impossible to serve everyone in a single day. To manage the volume, the agency will conduct the distribution over several days on a first-come, first-served basis.

He said DSWD cannot publicly post the list of qualified drivers on Facebook because of the Data Privacy Law, adding that the validated list will only be available at the payout center.

Aradanas urged beneficiaries to claim their assistance within the scheduled period and reminded them that proxies will not be allowed. He said the no-proxy policy aligns with the Beneficiary Monitoring System, which aims to strengthen recipient verification and support future cash disbursements through alternative payment channels.

He added that personal appearance ensures that the individual listed in the master list is the actual recipient of the aid.

Drivers whose names are missing from the current list or whose records contain clerical errors will still have a chance to receive assistance in the next payout schedule.

“Ayaw lang pag strong kung wala ang pangalan ninyu or katung naay mga mali ang sulat or katung medjo naay wrong spelling atoa rana siyang iresolve in a nice way (Please don’t get upset if your name is not on the list or if there are writing errors or misspellings. We will resolve those concerns properly and respectfully),” Aradanas said in a radio interview over Davao City Disaster Radio on April 27.

DSWD-Davao scheduled the CRA distribution from April 28 to 30 and May 5 to 7, 2026, at Agdao Public Market.

Beneficiaries must bring their professional driver’s license, a photocopy of their ID, and three specimen signatures.

The agency said qualified drivers on the validated list will receive the assistance, while those who did not receive a text message or are not included should coordinate with their local CSWDO for verification and possible inclusion in future payouts.

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, DSWD provides ₱5,000 in CRA to transport workers affected by the energy crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict. The program covers tricycle drivers first, followed by jeepney, taxi, UV Express, TNVS, motorcycle taxi, delivery, and bus drivers. RGP