DSWD-Davao suspends guarantee letter issuance for Akap, AICS suspended

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office-Davao Region (DSWD FO-Davao) announced that it will temporarily suspend the issuance of guarantee letters (GL) under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program and the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) starting November 30, 2025.

Despite the pause, the regional office clarified that both AICS and Akap will continue to operate and assist beneficiaries, although financial aid will be limited while the suspension is in effect.

DSWD FO-Davao explained that the temporary halt follows a memorandum issued by the DSWD Central Office to all regional offices. The directive is aligned with Financial Management Guideline No. 53 (2025), which outlines procedures intended to ensure proper processing and settlement of obligations made through service providers.

According to the agency, the suspension aims to provide sufficient time for the office to finalize and settle all existing payables linked to services already availed through Guarantee Letters. The office emphasized that the measure is administrative in nature and meant to prevent backlogs and delays in payments to partner hospitals, clinics, and other accredited service providers.

The regional office further noted that while GL issuance is on hold, other forms of assistance under AICS and Akap, such as direct medical, transportation, food, and burial aid — will remain available to clients who meet the necessary qualifications.

In its statement, the agency said this step was implemented in compliance with the Central Office’s order and the existing financial guidelines, stressing that the intention is to allow the office adequate time to process all outstanding obligations involving service providers who have extended assistance to individuals through GLs.

“Tinguha niini nga mahatagan ang atong opisina og igong panahon nga maproseso ang tanang balayronon sa mga serbisyo nga gihatag sa mga Service Providers alang sa mga katawhang nanginahanglan pinaagi sa GLl,” the announcement reads.

AICS is one of the DSWD’s flagship crisis intervention programs, providing immediate support to individuals who require medical aid, burial assistance, food subsidies, or transportation support due to emergencies or sudden financial distress. The program’s Guarantee Letter (GL) mechanism allows beneficiaries to receive services such as hospital care or medical procedures while DSWD commits to settle the cost directly with the provider.

Meanwhile, Akap is a social protection initiative designed to help families or workers with low and unstable income. It offers temporary relief for basic needs and emergency expenses for households that fall short of meeting daily subsistence requirements. Through both programs, the government aims to cushion vulnerable sectors from economic shocks and crisis situations.

DSWD-Davao assured the public that once financial reconciliation is completed, the issuance of GLs will resume to ensure uninterrupted service delivery for those in need. DEF