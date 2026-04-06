DSWD-Davao taps ‘doctor dogs’ to help abuse survivors heal

SPECIALLY trained “Doctor Dogs” are set to be used to support the healing of survivors of abuse, neglect, and exploitation as the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) expands its Angel Pets program to the region.

Developed in partnership with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society, the Angel Pets program uses animal-assisted therapy to support residents in DSWD-managed centers. It was first implemented in Metro Manila, including facilities such as Marillac Hills, before its rollout to Metro Cebu and the Davao Region in March 2026.

Under the program, “Doctor Dogs” visit residents, particularly children and women, to provide a calming and non-judgmental presence that helps them open up during the healing process.

“To help our people, especially the disadvantaged individuals or the vulnerable individuals, to heal emotionally. This program is to improve the mental health and emotional well-being of vulnerable individuals,” said Anne Y. Jickain, officer-in-charge of the Innovations Division of DSWD-Davao, during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on April 6, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Chanin Parian, head of the Social Technology Unit of DSWD-Davao, said the program focuses on priority sectors.

“Naga-assist siya sa priority sa atong mga [They would be assisting and our priority is our] victim of abuse, the children and women,” she said.

She added that therapy dogs help create a safe space for survivors.

“Ang dogs man gud wala silay mga judgmental na kuan sa mga bata so mas dali sa mga bata maka-relax, dali sa mga victims of abuse maka-ginhawa kasi ang mga dogs kabalo jud sila na di sila i-judge,” she said.

(Dogs don’t judge, so children would easily relax and open up. Many of the victims of abuse would be able to open up immediately since they know that the dogs would not judge them.)

The “Doctor Dogs” are volunteer animals that undergo strict screening and must pass a temperament test to ensure they are calm, obedient, and friendly for therapeutic work.

The program is managed by the Social Technology Unit of DSWD-Davao Region, which oversees its implementation in the Davao Region.

As part of its rollout, DSWD-Davao will conduct a recruitment and screening event for volunteer dogs on May 27, 2026, at their regional field office.

The agency said both the handler and the dog must meet specific qualifications to ensure effective therapeutic engagement.

Through Angel Pets, DSWD aims to strengthen support services by promoting innovative approaches to healing and resilience among vulnerable sectors. JOHANNA MICHELLE AMANDO, DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN