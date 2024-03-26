DSWD-Davao to aid disaster victims in recovery, rehab amid regionwide ECT payouts

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) reaffirmed its commitment to aid all victims of recent disasters in the Davao Region on their journey towards recovery and rehabilitation.

Atty. Vanessa B. Goc-ong, DSWD-Davao regional director, delivered this message of support during the Ceremonial Pressing of Button for the 2024 First Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) held at The Rizal Memorial Colleges, Inc.

Goc-ong underscored the Department's role as vice-chair for the disaster response cluster, particularly amidst the ongoing payouts of the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) in severely affected provinces following recent calamities, including the Shear Line and trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA).

“With a steadfast commitment to the well-being and resilience of our communities, DSWD XI pledges to continue its vital role in fostering hope, rebuilding lives, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey toward recovery,” she said.

These commitments come in the wake of recent calamities that wreaked havoc across the region.

"The beginning of 2024 brought a series of weather disturbances that tested our resilience and preparedness in the Davao region. These calamities inflicted devastation upon our communities, leaving behind shattered homes, ruined livelihoods, damaged crops, and tragically, loss of life," Goc-ong said.

As a member of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC), Atty. Goc-ong emphasized the critical role of disaster preparedness in mitigating the potential effects of climate change. She highlighted how convergence initiatives fulfill society's duty to safeguard its people.

“Today marks a pivotal moment as we come together not merely to advocate for disaster preparedness literacy, but to fulfill our civic duty in the face of the evolving challenges posed by climate change,” she added. PR