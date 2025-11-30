DSWD-Davao unveils child-centered advocacy films in Sine Makabata 2025

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) launched its first-ever Sine Makabata 2025, featuring short films that will be used as information and awareness materials promoting the welfare and protection of children.

DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuelo D. Aradanas said the short films showcased during the screening, if properly utilized, would help increase awareness not only within families but also in schools and barangays.

“Kapag dinala sa kabataan, maaaring maging babala, gabay, o simula ng pagbabago (When brought to the youth, it can serve as a warning, guidance, or the beginning of change),” he said on November 28, 2025, at SM Lanang.

During the screening, several video documentaries were presented. The four advocacy videos highlighted the functions and services of the Centers and Residential Care Facilities (CRCFs): Angels’ Haven (AH), the Reception and Study Center for Children (RSCC), Home for Girls and Women (HGW), and the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY).

Helpful for awareness

Maria Fe Apawa of the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the screening was highly educational, as it demonstrated the services offered by DSWD to those in need. She also noted that the films showed how individuals can still progress in life despite challenges, offering valuable inspiration.

“Maka-gain siya sa uban, makahatag og hope nga dili lang diraa kutob ang status sa ilang kinabuhi — pwede pa sila mu-improve (It can inspire others and give them hope that their life’s situation doesn’t have to remain the same — they can still improve),” she said in a media interview.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Ross Ana Tulog, a resident of Pintasan in Davao de Oro whose story was featured in Abaka, Bata, expressed gratitude that her experience was told, recalling how difficult it was to endure such hardships. She shared that one major reason her child stopped studying was the lack of a birth certificate. With DSWD’s assistance, she was able to process the document, allowing her child to return to school.

“Akoang anak gusto siya mag-eskwela pero nawad-an siya og gana muskwela kay wala siya’y birth certificate. Then, gi-assist mi sa pagkuha aron ang bata maabot niya ang iyang pangandoy ug dili maputol tungod lang ana nga papel,” she said.

(My child wanted to go to school, but he lost motivation because he didn’t have a birth certificate. They helped us secure one so he can pursue his dreams and continue studying without being held back by that missing document.)

Short films featured

The four CRCF advocacy videos illustrated how the facilities provide care and serve as avenues for beneficiaries to rebuild their lives.

The screening also included Bell of Joy, a short film by the Regional Alternative Child Care Office (RACCO), which highlights how adoption can transform the lives of foundlings and children in need of parental care.

This was followed by the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) short film Ako, 2.0., which portrays the struggles of youth who could not continue their studies due to poverty and limited opportunities.

Another film, Pagsubok, told the story of an individual who was once a Child in Conflict with the Law (CICL) and is now a registered social worker. Also shown was Abaka, Bata, which narrates the experience of a child who stopped schooling and became a child laborer due to poverty but eventually returned to school with DSWD’s help.

The screening was attended by representatives from National Government Agencies, Local Government Units (LGUs), Civil Society Organizations, the private sector, the Philippine National Police (PNP), students, and 4Ps child beneficiaries.

Sine Makabata features multiple short films produced by DSWD and partner agencies, highlighting the real stories of children—stories filled with hardships yet defined by resilience and hope. RGP