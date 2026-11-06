DSWD-Davao warns inflation fuels child labor

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has withdrawn 85 children from child labor so far in 2026, but warned that rising prices and worsening household finances could push more children into the workforce.

Hannah Princess Taguinod, child labor focal person of the DSWD’s Strategic Helpdesks for Information, Education, Livelihood and Other Developmental Interventions (Shield) against Child Labor project, shared the figures during the Isyu Karon media forum at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Friday, Nov. 6.

“As of now, ma’am, 2026, naa nay 85 kabuok na mga bata na nag-withdraw sa child laborers, Ma’am (As of 2026, we have withdrawn 85 children from child labor),” Taguinod said.

She clarified that the 3,819 child laborers recorded in the region came from 2025 profiling conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs). Profiling for 2026 remains ongoing.

“So kanang 3,819, 2025 na siya nga data. But as of na sa 2026, ongoing gihapon ang profiling,” she said. (The 3,819 figure is from 2025. Profiling for 2026 is still ongoing.)

Davao de Oro tops list

Davao de Oro recorded the highest number of profiled child laborers in the region with 1,108, accounting for nearly three in 10 of the total.

Davao City followed with 880, Davao Oriental with 617, Davao Occidental with 553, Davao del Norte with 433, and Davao del Sur with 228.

Taguinod said she prioritized Davao de Oro this year to help reduce child labor in the province.

“So, kana ako ang gipriority this year, ma’am, para lang jud mabawasan na ang child labor sa Davao de Oro (That’s why I made Davao de Oro a priority this year, to help reduce child labor in the province),” she said.

She said children in the provinces are commonly exposed to work in agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, farming, and mining.

During a focus group discussion with child laborers on Aug. 2, some children disclosed that they worked in mining and construction, while others said they carried heavy logs on farms.

‘We might all die of hunger’

Taguinod said some children felt they had no choice but to work because their families depended on their earnings to put food on the table.

One child told her that the family could starve if the child stopped working.

“So, ana siya kung dili ko motrabaho, possible jud patay jud mi tanan sa kagutom (The child told me, If I don’t work, we might all die of hunger),” she said.

She said some children even encouraged their younger siblings to work because their families struggled with inflation and rising rice prices.

This could lead to more children entering the workforce, she warned.

“So nakaingon jud mi nga possible na mutaas, kay mao na ilahang mindset, na pasig mga igsoon nila, apil na sila’ng trabaho (We believe the number could increase because of this mindset, with children thinking that their siblings should also join them in working),” she said.

Some child laborers also serve as their families’ primary breadwinners because their parents are sick or absent, Taguinod said.

The youngest breadwinner assisted by the program is only 10 years old.

“So ang pinakabata na client namo na breadwinner is naa sa 10 years old

(Our youngest client who serves as a breadwinner is 10 years old),” she said.

Market porters, e-bike drivers

In Davao City, Taguinod said many of the child laborers she interviewed drove tricycles or electric bikes along highways frequented by large trucks, helped their fathers at construction sites, or sold fruits and peanuts along the streets.

Others worked as porters at Bankerohan and Agdao public markets, carrying vegetables before dawn.

“Nya naa sa palengke pud, naga-alsa og mga gulay, especially sa Bankerohan ug sa Agdao… unya ang kwarta nga ilang kita is baon nila sa eskwelahan pagkabuntag (Others work at the markets, carrying vegetables, especially at Bankerohan and Agdao. They use the money they earn for their school allowance the following morning),” she said.

Taguinod said some children return to work after school, leaving them with little time to rest.

Livelihood aid for parents

The DSWD has helped withdraw the 85 children from child labor by providing livelihood assistance to their parents through its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). When the SLP cannot accommodate a family, the agency refers it to Dole for possible assistance.

The livelihood support matches the parents’ skills and business interests. It may include capital for a food business, livestock, a sari-sari store, or rice retailing.

Under the Shield project’s guidelines, the DSWD counts a child as withdrawn from child labor only when the child no longer engages in the worst forms of child labor or hazardous work.

Children aged 15 to 17 may work for no more than eight hours a day and 40 hours a week. They cannot work between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Children below 15 may work only in a family undertaking, provided they continue attending school and work no more than four hours a day.

The Shield project also provides profiled children with P5,000 in one-time cash educational assistance to help keep them in school.

“Wala mi financial ma’am, but naa mi educational assistance. Kaning educational assistance ma’am, is cash pud among ginahatag, worth 5,000 pesos po Ma’am (We do not provide general financial assistance, but we offer educational assistance in cash amounting to P5,000),” Taguinod said.

Community-based intervention

The DSWD’s Social Technology Bureau developed the Shield project and pilot-tested it from 2017 to 2019 in 15 barangays across Calabarzon, Bicol and Eastern Visayas before expanding it to Northern Mindanao.

The pilot program withdrew 447 children from child labor, according to DSWD Memorandum Circular No. 11, series of 2022, which institutionalized the project on June 30, 2022.

The DSWD describes Shield as a community-based intervention that helps remove children from the worst forms of child labor, including mining, deep-sea fishing, and commercial agriculture, through coordinated services for children and their families.

Under the program, local governments maintain a Child Labor Local Registry, a database that tracks whether profiled children attend school or have stopped working. They also establish barangay help desks to connect children and their families with government services, including education, health care, livelihood assistance, rescue, and counseling.

Taguinod said some parents do not realize that bringing their children to farms or construction sites could expose them to child labor. They often believe they are simply teaching their children how to work.

She said the DSWD explains Republic Act 9231, which strengthens protection against child labor and prohibits its worst forms, and follows up with families three to six months after discussing the law.

She also noted that some children initially identified as child laborers were found to be engaged only in light child work, underscoring the need for the DSWD and DOLE to align their assessments and definitions.

In her closing remarks, Taguinod shared the story of a child who dreamed of becoming a mayor despite struggling to afford an education.

“Lami kaayo sa paminaw nga kaning bataa ni, is dako siya og pangandoy, pero iyahang problema na-express niya sa ako, wala siyay kwarta pang-eskwela (It’s heartwarming to hear that this child has big dreams. But the problem the child shared with me was not having enough money to go to school),” she said. GRS