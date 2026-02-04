DSWD evaluates Lawa, Binhi in Davao de Oro towns

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) Risk Resiliency Team carried out a thorough evaluation of Project Local Adaptation to Water Access (Lawa) and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished (Binhi) in several Davao de Oro towns to gauge progress, improve accountability, and provide long-term, sustainable assistance for climate change-affected, vulnerable people.

“The activity further strengthened partner accountability and promoted community ownership to ensure that Project Lawa and Binhi interventions effectively and sustainably respond to the needs of target communities,” DSWD-Davao wrote in their Facebook post on February 2.

DSWD-Davao, with support from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Municipal Technical Working Groups, the Risk Resiliency Program–Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation led the initiative in several project locations, including 22 sites in Monkayo, 24 in Compostela, 13 in New Bataan, and 12 in Mabini.

Each site's physical state and project implementation were examined, approved plans were checked for conformity, resource usage was evaluated, and operational issues and successes were recorded.

To ensure that government interventions continue to be responsive, effective, and long-lasting, the program seeks to improve project implementation, advance transparency, and ensure ongoing support for citizens of the Davao Region who are impacted by climate change.

At the national level, Project Binhi and Lawa were implemented in 405 cities and municipalities in 72 provinces in 2025.

In 2024, Projects Lawa and Binhi were implemented in 310 cities and municipalities in 61 provinces across the country.

Projects Lawa and Binhi aim to create climate and disaster-resilient communities by providing assistance to communities in the construction of reservoirs and gardening to help them during the rainy season and dry spell. REA ANGELAN CAMINS/DNSC INTERN