DSWD fast-tracks financial aid for DavOcc quake victims

ASSISTANCE in the earthquake-affected areas in Davao Occidental continues as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) vows that the province will not be left behind in terms of aid.

During his visit to the province on June 13, 2026, Secretary Rex Gatchalian said they are fast-tracking financial assistance to affected communities.

“Hindi lahat ng kailangan ng pamilya ay mahahanap diyan sa mga box na yan so ang next na gusto ng aton presidente ay sa madaling panahon may payout kaagad (Not everything that a family needs can be found in those boxes, so the next thing our President wants is for cash payouts to be provided as soon as possible),” Sec. Gatchalian said during a media interview at the Provincial Capitol of Davao Occidental.

He added that during his meeting with the local officials of Davao Occidental and DSWD-Davao, they already asked for a list of affected families so that they could start the emergency cash transfer by June 20. He, however, said the amount of cash assistance would depend on the damage the communities have sustained. The cash assistance will be done in multiple waves to ensure that the communities become financially stable.

The secretary added that aside from DSWD, other agencies such as the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), and the Department of Health (DOH) will provide assistance as well.

He said that the assistance aims to rehabilitate the homes of the affected families before the Southwest Monsoon brings heavy rains to the province.

The official revealed that since the magnitude 7.8 earthquake, the department has been in close coordination with the governors of the affected areas, emphasizing that the DSWD has even prepositioned relief goods to ensure that food packs are in place regardless of the type of calamity.

He also emphasized that, through the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the department continues to send more aid, especially to isolated barangays, since some of the roads remain inaccessible.

He said the department still has sufficient funds to provide aid to affected communities and that the government’s Quick Response Fund (QRF) remains available, and that President Marcos is open to utilizing it to assist further affected communities.

Grateful for the help

As support and assistance poured into the province, Davao Occidental Governor Franklin P. Bautista expressed his thanks to the local government units (LGUs), national agencies, private groups, and international organizations that extended their help.

“Pasalamat ko sa atoang mga governors Dayanghirang, Jubahib, ug ubang governors na nagpadala sa ilang dako nga hinabang. Salamat kaayo. Of course sa atoang national agencies, salamat gyud kaayo, DSWD, Dole, mga military nato, mga police, mga coastguard,” he said.

(I would like to thank our governors, Governor Dayanghirang, Governor Jubahib, and the other governors who sent their generous assistance. Thank you very much. Of course, I also extend my gratitude to our national agencies—thank you very much to the DSWD, Dole, our military personnel, our police officers, and the Coast Guard.)

He said that his office has been coordinating with national and local agencies in helping the hard-hit areas in the province, particularly in Sarangani, Jose Abad Santos, and the Balut Islands since they still have a hard time reaching some of the barangays in these municipalities because of the damaged roads. He said that they could only provide aid by sea or through airlifting relief goods to the barangays that are hard to reach.

He then assured his constituents that they are constantly monitoring the situation and are ready to assist those who were affected.

Bautista said the province has not yet released its Quick Response Fund (QRF), noting that the assistance extended by various groups has significantly helped the province. He added that the budget will be released if authorities determine that additional aid is still needed by affected communities.

The province is set to declare a State of Calamity following the strong earthquake that resulted in damage to infrastructure. Bautista said that the provincial government has coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the repairs.

Assistance provided

The DSWD reported that as of June 13, 2026, the number of affected families had increased to 31,206, or 101,418 individuals. Of that number, 646 families are internally displaced, while the number of damaged houses has reached 6,922. Of the 6,922 damaged houses, 2,644 are totally damaged, and 4,278 are partially damaged.

Data showed that the municipality of Jose Abad Santos recorded the highest number of affected residents, with 22,576 families or 71,501 individuals affected. A total of 4,239 houses were damaged, including 1,682 that were totally destroyed and 2,557 that sustained partial damage. The municipality received P8.69 million worth of assistance for affected residents.

In Malita, about 3,362 families, equivalent to 11,332 individuals, were affected. The municipality received P1.26 million in assistance to support relief operations and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, Sta. Maria recorded 1,555 affected families or 5,241 individuals. Government assistance amounting to P1.22 million was provided to help address the needs of affected communities.

Don Marcelino reported 1,015 affected families or 3,565 individuals. A total of 352 houses were damaged, including three that were totally destroyed and 349 that were partially damaged. The municipality received P1.04 million in assistance.

In Sarangani, 2,698 families or 9,779 individuals were affected by the disaster. Of these, 646 families or 2,308 persons were displaced and temporarily sheltered as internally displaced persons (IDPs). The municipality also recorded 927 damaged houses, with 814 totally destroyed and 113 partially damaged. Sarangani received the highest amount of assistance among the municipalities at P13.71 million.

The department also provided the affected families with modular tents, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, kitchen kits, and family kits. RGP